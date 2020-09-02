Avaya : Appoints Stephen Spears as Chief Revenue Officer

SaaS and Cloud Industry Leader Joins Avaya to Accelerate Growth and Deepen Customer and Partner Engagement Globally

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced a key, strategic addition to its executive management team as Stephen Spears joins the company in the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005305/en/

Stephen Spears, Chief Revenue Officer, Avaya (Photo: Business Wire)

Reporting to President and CEO Jim Chirico, Spears will oversee the strategy, performance, and alignment of revenue operations for Avaya, helping to accelerate execution on the company’s growth strategy and delivering experiences that matter to Avaya customers and partners worldwide. In this role, Stephen will have full ownership of the company’s revenue generating organizations, customer lifecycle and go-to-client functions, including global sales and marketing, partner management and all channel related activities.

“Stephen has a keen understanding of what it takes to drive sales, marketing and customer success, making him an ideal fit to help lead execution on our very deliberate strategy,” said Jim Chirico. “The re-imagined Avaya has never been more relevant to our growing base of customers and partners globally, and the way we are executing shows the winning mentality, expanding commitment to our customers, and strong culture of Avaya. We could not be more excited to have Stephen join our team.”

Spears’ management career spans nearly three decades and includes extensive go-to-market experience as well as deep expertise in the SaaS and Cloud arena. He has spent the previous 17 years in a variety of key senior leadership roles at SAP, most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer of SAP SuccessFactors. In this capacity, Spears helped redefine the HCM category to Human Experience Management (HXM) and was able to grow annual revenues by approximately 30 percent with more than 7,000 customers in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“Joining Avaya at this critical juncture in their long-term strategy demonstrates Avaya’s continuing commitment to their extensive customer base and vibrant ecosystem. Putting people at the center of communications is at the heart of every successful business worldwide, and Avaya’s unwavering commitment to this goal will help drive a customer-centric approach that will generate top-line growth and sustainable solutions for decades to come,” said Spears. “I am thrilled to be joining such an experienced and passionate management team.”

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005305/en/