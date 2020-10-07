Avaya : Earns 2020 Tech Cares Award for Giving Back to Global Communities and Customers During COVID-19

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized Avaya with the 2020 Tech Cares Award for going above and beyond to provide global communities, clients, and frontline workers with support during the COVID-19 crisis.

“As the pandemic continues to impact global businesses, Avaya has reimagined the way we connect with our customers, our colleagues and our communities and has provided the Avaya OneCloud communications and collaboration solutions that are helping them stay engaged, stay connected and stay safe,” said Simon Harrison, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Avaya. “The pre-COVID mindset must continue evolving to give employees the ability to work from anywhere. Avaya continues to provide the capabilities and the experience that is creating the future of the digital workplace and the future of customer experience for our customers and users around the world.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, Avaya quickly enabled more than 2.5 million remote workers for thousands of companies worldwide, and has also provided free software to schools, hospitals and healthcare providers, and other organizations to help them respond effectively to COVID-19. As early as January, the company donated video and communications solutions to hospitals in China and other locations to enable patients, doctors and family members to connect.

Avaya empowered healthcare institutions to serve their communities through emergency contact centers, contact tracing and remote care. The Avaya Spaces™ collaboration app and other innovative solutions are enabling educational institutions worldwide to adapt to new ways to educate and engage with students with cloud-based meeting and collaboration capabilities that are keeping students learning and curriculums on track.

In the government sector, Avaya has responded to urgent requests from officials around the world and established immediate video collaboration and communications solutions that successfully enable their operations to continue working seamlessly and effectively.

“We are excited to announce our first-ever Tech Cares Award Winners,” said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. “This pandemic isn’t just a test of fortitude. It's an opportunity to distinguish yourself. We have been completely inspired by the way Avaya responded to COVID-19. Avaya pivoted with grace, leading as one of the many companies standing out in our minds as major community contributors during this time. Not only do we feel that all the winners are deserving of recognition—we also consider their example when deciding how we ourselves can find new ways to give back.”

To be accepted for the Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated above-and-beyond caring during the COVID-19 pandemic. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team. In addition to nominations, the Tech Cares Award was also given on the basis of reviewer feedback on TrustRadius. Organizations whose reviews clearly illustrated how much they care during this crisis have also been recognized.

