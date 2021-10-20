Avaya : Named A Visionary In 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Meeting Solutions

Avaya Spaces® Quickly Becoming the Workstream Collaboration App of Choice for the Future of Work

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it is has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions1. Gartner defines ‘Meeting Solutions’ as offerings that “blend communications, collaboration and content sharing to enable virtual meeting scenarios to satisfy a variety of use cases.” Avaya was previously recognized as a Niche Player, and in the 2021 report has been named a Visionary for the Avaya Spaces® collaboration solution in only its second year of availability in the market.

Avaya Spaces® is an immersive meeting and workstream collaboration platform combining video meetings, chat, a document repository, and task management. Meeting and collaboration spaces are persistent, where anyone in the team can think out-loud to be better connected with their team. Avaya Spaces enables the composable enterprise, providing agility to support changing business needs, models, and new ways of working – ideal for the hybrid environment.

“In today’s on-demand workforce, work gets done regardless of location or set schedules,” said Simon Harrison, SVP and CMO, Avaya. “We all need tools that streamline tasks and unify teams. Working from anywhere means business decisions need to be made in an always-on, dynamic environment. Designed for collaborating before, during, and after the meeting, Avaya Spaces helps customers pull it all together. The rapid success of Avaya Spaces is due to the solution’s ability to deliver a unified experience and streamline complex workflows, and its geographic reach.”

More than 130,000 customers around the globe rely on Avaya to reliably deliver secure, intelligent connections for their customers and employees, including 90 percent of the Fortune 100. Avaya Spaces has been reviewed by customers from a wide range of industries2:

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, Mike Fasciani, Tom Eagle, Brian Doherty, Christopher Trueman, 7 October 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

