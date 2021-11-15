Avaya OneCloud™ Enables Composable Solution for Vaccine Storage at Curacao Medical Center, Increases Efficiency while Reducing Costs

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, and partner Infotrans Group, have created a composable solution for vaccine storage at the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC), enabled by the Avaya OneCloud™ AI-powered communications platform. The technology solution leverages AI and IoT (internet of things) capabilities to ensure climate-controlled monitoring of the refrigeration systems which store critical medicine such as Covid-19 vaccines and others with temperature-specific requirements. Curacao Medical Center selected Avaya OneCloud™, connecting everyone with everything they need —whenever they need it— for increased efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced collaboration.

During the pandemic, CMC faced challenges with fragmented communications contributing to added costs, effort, and time. In addition, critical areas in the hospital required the continuous monitoring of operational procedures and its messaging system was not sufficiently meeting its needs. They began researching a cloud-based solution and selected Avaya OneCloud™ UCaaS based on its ease-of-use, agility, and superior quality.

“Today, we have 20 medical refrigerators being fully monitored for temperature conditions that could impact vital medicines stored within these units,” said Charlton de Windt, CMC Control Engineer. “The Avaya composable solution uses refrigeration sensors to monitor temperature and starts a notification workflow including an immediate phone call to teams who will respond to any abnormalities should they be detected.”

Avaya OneCloud™ delivers effortless experiences across the entire customer journey – whether they’re interacting via voice, web, chat or email. Through Experience Builders—a new initiative which aligns the company’s services, partners and developers to quickly create new custom solutions—Avaya is able to curate solutions. “They must be composable, fitting the specific requirements of the company to meet customer expectations,” said Isabel Valer, Director CCA region, Avaya.

The new solution has enhanced confidence levels in CMC’s processes and quality controls and they are now working to double the number of cold storage units connected to the monitoring system.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE:AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win—by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration in the cloud, on premise, or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

About CMC

Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) is Curaçao’s most important provider of both specialized medical care and high-level clinical care with a mission to provide high-quality hospital care to Curaçao and the region. Their motto is “Sirbi ku Amor,” which means “Serving with love” as they work with love and respect to restore, maintain, and strengthen the quality of life of their patients. For more information, please visit: www.cmc.cw

