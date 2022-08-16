Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avaya Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVYA   US05351X1019

AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP.

(AVYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avaya : Receives New York Stock Exchange Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing - Form 8-K

08/16/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Avaya Receives New York Stock Exchange Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

Raleigh-Durham, NC, - August 16, 2022 - Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) ("Avaya" or "the Company") today reported that it had received a notice (the "Notice") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") notifying the Company that, because the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q"), it is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, which requires that NYSE-listed companies timely file all periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company had previously disclosed that it would not be able to timely file the Form 10-Q due to the circumstances described in the Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on August 9, 2022.
The Notice is a routine notification to NYSE-listed companies who are untimely in filing their periodic reports, and has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on the NYSE. The Notice informed the Company that, under the NYSE's rules, the Company has six months from the date of the Notice, until February 15, 2023, to file its Form 10-Q and regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards. If the Company fails to file the Form 10-Q by the six-month deadline, the NYSE may, in its sole discretion, grant an extension of up to six additional months for the Company to regain compliance, depending on the specific circumstances. Under NYSE rules, the NYSE may also commence delisting proceedings at any time if it deems that the circumstances warrant such proceedings.
The Company is working to resolve the issues that have led to the delay in its Form 10-Q filing in order to be able to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable, but in any event expects to make the Form 10-Q filing before the February 15, 2023 deadline stipulated by the NYSE in the Notice.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking" statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "our vision," "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or "would" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. These


statements do not include the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments or other strategic transactions completed after the date hereof.While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, among others: the finalization of the Company's fiscal 2022 third quarter financial statements; the findings of the Audit Committee's investigations; the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures, and the potential for a material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting or other potential weaknesses of which the Company is not currently aware or which have not been detected; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the impact of litigation and regulatory proceedings; the impact and timing of any cost-savings measures; the termination or modification of current contracts which could impair attainment of our OneCloud ARR metric; the duration, severity and impact of the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"); the impact of the Russia/Ukraine conflict on the global economy and our business, including impacts from related sanctions and export controls imposed by the U.S., UK and the EU on certain industries and Russian parties as a result of the conflict, as well as responses by the governments of Russia or other jurisdictions; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These risks and uncertainties may cause the Company's actual results, performance, liquidity or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, liquidity or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company's SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

Follow Avaya

Disclaimer

Avaya Holdings Corp. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 20:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP.
04:34pAVAYA HOLDINGS CORP. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule ..
AQ
04:31pAvaya Receives New York Stock Exchange Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing
BU
08/12AVYA INVESTOR ALERT : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involvi..
PR
08/11S&P Downgrades Avaya Holdings To 'CCC-' After it Issues Going Concern Warning and Hires..
MT
08/10Barclays Adjusts Avaya Holdings' Price Target to $0.50 From $2, Reiterates Underweight ..
MT
08/09Technology Shares Sink in Risk-Off Trade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
08/09AVAYA : Late Filing Notice - Form NT 10-Q
PU
08/09Avaya Shares Down 19% on Collapsing Debt Deal, Earnings Miss
DJ
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Avaya Holdings Corp., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09AVAYA : Reports Selected Additional Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Result..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 600 M - -
Net income 2022 -262 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59,8 M 59,8 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 7 851
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Avaya Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,69 $
Average target price 0,98 $
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan B. Masarek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kieran J. McGrath Senior Vice President-Finance
William D. Watkins Chairman
Todd Zerbe Senior Vice President-Engineering
Fred Hayes Senior Vice President-Global Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP.-96.52%60
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-26.48%192 928
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-6.01%42 617
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-10.44%39 173
NOKIA OYJ-10.78%28 442
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.47%28 039