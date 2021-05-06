Avaya : Earnings Press Release (opens in new window)

Exhibit 99.1 Media Inquiries: Investor Inquiries: Alex Alias Michael McCarthy 669-242-8034 919-425-8330 alalias@avaya.com mikemccarthy@avaya.com Avaya Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Total revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $738 million Avaya OneCloud™ ARR increased 31% sequentially to $344 million Raising Revenue, OneCloud ARR, CAPS and Adj. EBITDA Guidance for Fiscal 2021 Cloud, Alliance Partner & Subscription grew to 40% of revenue Raleigh-Durham,NC, - May 6, 2021 - Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021. Second Quarter Financial Highlights Revenues of $738 million, up 8% from a year ago

OneCloud ARR was $344 million, up 31% sequentially

CAPS (Cloud, Alliance Partner and Subscription) was 40% of revenue, up from 23% a year ago

Software and services were 90% of revenue, up from 88% a year ago

Recurring revenue was 66%, up from 64% a year ago

GAAP Operating income was $44 million; Non-GAAP Operating income was $148 million

GAAP Net loss was $58 million; Non-GAAP Net income was $72 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $177 million, 24.0% of revenue, up 220 basis points year over year

Ending cash and cash equivalents were $593 million

GAAP Loss Per Share of $0.70; Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.74 "We drove solid second quarter results which highlight the company's continuing momentum. But more importantly, they represent the significant work and strategic investments we have been making over the last few years to reshape our company and portfolio to be a leader in enterprise communications and collaboration," said Jim Chirico, president and CEO of Avaya. "The playbook for our industry is not a secret. It is all about how you execute and I couldn't be more delighted with our performance, which is why we are again raising guidance across several key financial metrics."

GAAP Non-GAAP(1) (In millions, except percentages) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 Revenue $ 738 $ 743 $ 682 $ 738 $ 743 $ 682 Gross margin 55.8 % 56.0 % 54.4 % 61.8 % 61.8 % 61.1 % Operating income (loss) $ 44 $ 62 $ (597) $ 148 $ 163 $ 125 Net (loss) income $ (58) $ (4) $ (672) $ 72 $ 85 $ 59 (Loss) earnings per share - Diluted $ (0.70) $ (0.06) $ (7.24) $ 0.74 $ 0.90 $ 0.57 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 177 $ 190 $ 149 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 24.0 % 25.6 % 21.8 % Cash (used for) provided by operations $ (24) $ 48 $ 20 Cash and cash equivalents $ 593 $ 750 $ 553 Additional Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights Total Contract Value (TCV) of $2.1B*

Added approximately 1,500 new logos

Significant large deal activity with 107 deals over $1 million TCV, 16 over $5 million, 7 over $10 million and 1 over $25 million

Avaya Cloud Office™ now available in 13 countries.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS now available in approximately 40 countries.

The Company completed a term loan amendment extending the maturity of its outstanding Tranche B Term Loans due December 2024 to December 2027. In connection with the Amendment, the Company made a $100 million prepayment of the existing Tranche B Term Loans. Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin (used below), Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and constant currency are not measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Refer to the "Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures" below and the Supplemental Financial Information accompanying this press release for more information on the calculation of constant currency and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define TCV as the value of all active ratable contracts that have not been recognized as revenue, including both billed and unbilled backlog.

Customer Highlights Avaya Spaces has helped Clemson University offer students a more immersive learning experience. Even for Clemson's hands-on technical courses, the solution's video and breakout room functionality integrates seamlessly with the experiential content in their learning experience platform for online and hybrid learning that truly supports both teachers and students.

Clarios, a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions, is deploying Avaya OneCloud Private for 5,000 unified communications users across 22 countries.

AllOne Health Resources, Inc. ("AllOne") based in Wilkes-Barre, PA signed a 3-year deal, choosing to implement Avaya OneCloud CCaaS and Avaya Cloud Office. This powerful combination will support a diverse workforce that includes in-house doctors, nurses, clinical staff, health counselors and call center agents. AllOne has successfully grown organically and through acquisition and needed a communications platform that would deliver scalability and reliability through the next stage of their growth plans.

In the U.S., Atento expanded their investment in Avaya OneCloud CCaaS to deliver custom integrations and additional agents for their customers, including national healthcare and telemedicine provider GoodRx. In addition to expanding capacity, this deal enhances the analysis of interactions and performance and adds advanced IVR capabilities that will enable GoodRx to enhance their Customer Experience.

Dauphin County, home to the state capital in Pennsylvania, signed a 5-year deal to deploy Avaya Cloud Office for over 1,800 users.

DHL Supply Chain ("DHL"), based in Singapore, has chosen Avaya OneCloud Subscription to create an innovative, composable contact center solution that will rapidly adapt to their customers' needs. DHL can assemble intelligent collaboration, contact center and knowledge management capabilities on-demand to significantly reduce time and effort in launching new customer environments. Through the Avaya OneCloud Subscription offering, DHL can introduce automation to hundreds of contact center agents and over 1,000 collaboration users on Avaya Spaces.

Ehli Auctions, a Washington-based online and in-person auction company, selected Avaya Cloud Office for its features and flexibility offered in a single solution to help digitally transform its business.

Washington-based online and in-person auction company, selected Avaya Cloud Office for its features and flexibility offered in a single solution to help digitally transform its business. NEOBPO, a leading business outsourcer in Brazil working with customers across all verticals leveraged Avaya's Subscription offering to move over 1,200 contact center seats.

Seine Saint Denis, the host of the 2024 Olympics, adopted Avaya Spaces as their work-from-anywhere collaboration solution for 8,000 users. After testing more than 10 alternative options, they chose Spaces because of its security, scalability, feature-richness and ease of use.

work-from-anywhere collaboration solution for 8,000 users. After testing more than 10 alternative options, they chose Spaces because of its security, scalability, feature-richness and ease of use. Qatar Airways, serving customers in over 70 countries in 12 different languages, signed an Avaya OneCloud Private deal to deploy Avaya's advanced digital engagement, global workforce optimization, and automation, in readiness for Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

The Round Rock Independent School District in Texas is deploying Avaya OneCloud CPaaS, coupled with the Avaya Cloud Notification Solution, across their 55 campuses for mass notifications for scheduling and public safety announcements across end points and apps, including mobile devices, email, social media, indoor wallboards, and outdoor signage.

South East Coast Ambulance Service in the United Kingdom has deployed Avaya Cloud Office for their healthcare response. Clinicians now securely contact patients from mobile devices, providing assessments remotely, and ensuring ambulance trips are prioritized for emergency cases. Business Highlights Avaya was recognized by Verint as its North American Enterprise Partner of the Year, EMEA Partner of the Year, and Latin American Partner of the Year. Avaya was singled out for its achievements in delivering innovation for customer engagement, and for outstanding collaboration in helping organizations achieve business goals, revenue objectives and growth.

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Avaya a 5-Star rating in its 2021 Partner Program Guide for the 13th consecutive year. To determine the 2021 5-Star ratings, the CRN® research team analyzed myriad partner programs and scored them based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

CreditSights published their Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") investing framework focusing on ESG measures they have determined have the capacity to Materially Affect Credit Risk ("MACR") in their coverage universe for U.S. Software & Services resulting in a #2 ranking for Avaya. Financial Outlook - 3Q Fiscal 2021- unless otherwise noted, values reflect April 30, 2021 FX rates. Revenue of $720 million to $735 million

GAAP operating income of $10 million to $20 million; GAAP operating margin of 1% to 3%

Non-GAAP operating income of $133 million to $143 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 19% to 20%

operating income of $133 million to $143 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 19% to 20% Adjusted EBITDA of $160 million to $170 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22% to 23%

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 to $0.73 Financial Outlook - Fiscal Year 2021- unless otherwise noted, values reflect April 30, 2021 FX rates. Revenue of $2.920 billion to $2.955 billion

CAPS revenue will represent between 37% and 40% of Avaya's total revenue guidance for FY21.

OneCloud ARR expected to be ~$450 million to $460 million by year end FY21

GAAP operating income of $155 million to $185 million; GAAP operating margin of 5% to 6%

Non-GAAP operating income of $580 million to $610 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 20% to 21%

operating income of $580 million to $610 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 20% to 21% Adjusted EBITDA of $690 million to $720 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of ~24%

Non-GAAP EPS of $3.02 to $3.20

EPS of $3.02 to $3.20 Cash flow from operations of 3% to 4% of revenue

Approximately 87 million to 89 million weighted average shares outstanding The company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Operating income, or non-GAAP EPS to their respective most comparable GAAP measure because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics including, provision for income taxes, restructuring charges, net of sublease income, advisory fees, acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of warrants affecting the period, have not occurred, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations to the nearest GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the company's results as reported under GAAP. As Avaya's CAPS metric reflects revenue that is already recognized, management believes it would be helpful to provide investors with a better view into the performance of the company's broader-based OneCloud software solutions that are driving the company's recurring revenue growth by also providing a forward-looking metric, Annualized Recurring Revenue, or OneCloud ARR. OneCloud ARR represents our estimate of the annualized revenue run-rate of certain components from active term OneCloud contracts (whether or not terminable) at the end of the reporting period. More specifically, OneCloud ARR includes OneCloud subscription revenue, ACO recurring revenue and revenue from CCaaS, Spaces, CPaaS, DaaS and private cloud, and excludes maintenance, managed services revenue and ACO one-time payments. The One Cloud ARR metric, combined with the company's CAPS metric, provides investors enhanced visibility into Avaya's transformational Cloud journey. Per period OneCloud ARR figures are provided in the slides published on Avaya's website at http://www.avaya.com on the Investor Relations page. Avaya's outlook does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments, or other significant transactions that may be completed after May 6, 2021. Actual results may differ materially from Avaya's outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under "Forward- Looking Statements" below. Conference Call and Webcast Avaya will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on May 6, 2021. To access the live conference call by phone, listeners should dial +1-877-858-7671 in the U.S. or Canada and +1-201-389-0939 for international callers. To join the live webcast, listeners should access the investor page of Avaya's website at https://investors.avaya.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the investor page of Avaya's website for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week soon after the call by phone by dialing +1-877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and +1-201-612-7415 for international callers, using the conference access code: 13717569.

