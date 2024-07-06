AVE Science&Technology CO.,LTD (SHSE:688067) announces a share repurchase program. Under the program, the company will repurchase up to CNY 20 million worth of its shares. The shares will be repurchased at no more than CNY 21.8 per share.

The purpose of the program is to reduce share capital, to use the repurchased shares for employee stock ownership plan or equity incentives, to convert company convertible bonds and to maintain company value and shareholders' rights. If the company fails to use up all the repurchased shares within 3 years after the announcement of the results of the share repurchase and the share changes, the unused repurchased shares will be cancelled. The program will be funded from company's own funds.

The plan will be valid for 6 months.