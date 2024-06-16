Certain A Shares of AVE Science&Technology CO.,LTD are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024.

June 15, 2024

Certain A Shares of AVE Science&Technology CO.,LTD are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1103 days starting from 9-JUN-2021 to 16-JUN-2024.



Details:

the company's controlling shareholder and the actual controller Ding Jianwen promised within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him will not exceed 25% of the holding, and shall not buy the shares within six months after the sale or sell the shares within six months after the purchase. After 6 months from rescindment, there will not be more transfers of shares, either direct or indirect. Ding Jianwen's close relatives Ding Ting, Rong Yiwen, Ding Jianhong's promised within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



The main shareholders Zhou Fengliang and Ju Xinjun who hold more than 5% of the shares of the issuer promised within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him will not exceed 25% of the holding, and shall not buy the shares within six months after the sale or sell the shares within six months after the purchase. After 6 months from rescindment, there will not be more transfers of shares, either direct or indirect. The main shareholder of the issuer holding more than 5% of the shares is Ganzhou Chaoyi Investment Center (Limited Partnership) and its concerted party Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Baodingying Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) and other shareholders of the company promised within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. Lin Changqing, Wang Xiaodong, Duan Xiaoxia and Wang Xiang, shareholders of the issuer's directors, supervisors and senior management; Yuan Peng, the shareholder of the issuer ?s core technical staff promised within Within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him will not exceed 25% of the holding, and shall not buy the shares within six months after the sale or sell the shares within six months after the purchase. other shareholders promised within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company.