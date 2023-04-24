Advanced search
    AVAH   US05356F1057

AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC.

(AVAH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
1.090 USD   +3.81%
Aveanna Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

04/24/2023 | 06:01am EDT
ATLANTA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (“Aveanna”) (NASDAQ: AVAH) today announced that the company will release its first quarter results before the market open on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8562. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13737306. The replay will be available until May 18, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aveanna.com/. The online replay will be available for one week following the call.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 33 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient’s normal caregiver. The Company’s services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit www.aveanna.com.

Investor Contact

Dave Afshar
Chief Financial Officer
Ir@aveanna.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 853 M - -
Net income 2023 -34,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,06x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 206 M 206 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 33 700
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,09 $
Average target price 1,68 $
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffery Shaner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Afshar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rodney D. Windley Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth A. Rubio Chief Clinical Officer
Patrick Cunningham Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC.39.74%206
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-21.84%93 223
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.17.19%77 967
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY26.38%26 017
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-1.05%20 621
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-7.20%16 242
