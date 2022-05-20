Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVAH   US05356F1057

AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC.

(AVAH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.880 USD   -1.71%
05:36pAVEANNA HEALTHCARE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:36pAVEANNA HEALTHCARE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:36pAVEANNA HEALTHCARE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aveanna Healthcare : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/20/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Strange Tony
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Inc. [AVAH] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
See Remarks /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC. , 400 INTERSTATE NORTH PARKWAY SE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ATLANTA GA 30339
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Strange Tony
C/O AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC.
400 INTERSTATE NORTH PARKWAY SE
ATLANTA, GA30339 		X
See Remarks
Signatures
/s/ Shannon Drake, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-05-20
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $2.85 to $2.97, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. ("Aveanna"), any security holder of Aveanna, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in this footnote.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 21:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC.
05:36pAVEANNA HEALTHCARE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:36pAVEANNA HEALTHCARE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:36pAVEANNA HEALTHCARE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/19INSIDER BUY : Aveanna Healthcare Holdings
MT
05/16AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
05/12Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/11AVEANNA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11Aveanna Healthcare Reports Mixed Q1 Results as EPS Falls, Revenue Rises
MT
05/11AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 906 M - -
Net income 2022 64,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 541 M 541 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2,93 $
Average target price 6,55 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Anthony Strange President, CEO & Executive Director
David Afshar Chief Financial Officer
Rodney D. Windley Executive Chairman
Elizabeth A. Rubio Chief Clinical Officer
Jeffery Shaner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC.-60.41%541
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-9.71%122 135
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-20.94%60 022
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-21.57%22 844
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY34.45%20 246
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-2.31%17 318