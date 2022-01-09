Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Avecho Biotechnology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVE   AU0000047441

AVECHO BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(AVE)
Avecho Biotechnology : Application for quotation of securities - AVE

01/09/2022 | 11:48pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AVECHO BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 10, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AVE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,696,000

10/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AVECHO BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

056482403

1.3

ASX issuer code

AVE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

N/A

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AVE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

1,696,000

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02243491-3A542742?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

908,000

Dr Paul Gavin

Mr Paul David Gavin

788,000

Dr Roksan Libinakis

Ms Roksani Libinakis

Issue date 10/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

+securities in that class? Yes

only

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,696,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

0.015000

personalFor

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The securities are being issued in respect of Short Term Incentives issued under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan

Rules.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avecho Biotechnology Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 04:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
