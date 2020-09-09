INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of the Merger of Avedro, Inc. and Glaukos Corporation and Strongly Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP, a leading investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of former shareholders of Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDR) concerning allegations that Glaukos Corp. (NASDAQ: GKOS), may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public in connection with its November 2019 merger with Avedro.

On November 22, 2019, holders of Avedro stock received 0.365 shares of Glaukos stock for each share of Avedro stock. The value of the Company’s stock at the close of the Acquisition was $61.33 per share.

Glaukos, headquartered in San Clemente, California, creates and delivers therapies for patients struggling with eye conditions such as glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. The Company’s top product is the iStent inject (“iStent”), a glaucoma treatment. As early as February 2018, Glaukos began to tout the iStent as a superior choice for doctors and, at the time of the Acquisition, Glaukos downplayed the impact that competing products were having on iStent sales.

In December 2019, shortly after the Acquisition, Glaukos explained that another company, Ivantis, had been targeting its customers. Then, in February 2020, Glaukos revealed that competition was negatively impacting its iStent sales after the Company issued a negative financial forecast. On this news, Glaukos stock dropped to $43.98 per share, more than 28 percent lower than its value at the time of the Acquisition.

