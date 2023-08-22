OVERVIEW

The financial year has been a year of transition, characterised by a normalisation of operating activities as we emerged from the global COVID-19 pandemic, rapid growth of McConnell Dowell as revenue, work in hand and people numbers grew, the awarding of new contracts at Moolmans and the related investment in, delivery and commissioning of heavy mining equipment. Both McConnell Dowell and Moolmans invested in systems in the areas of new business and human capital management. The Group continued its journey to develop both enterprise risk management and ESG frameworks. The sale of Trident Steel and settlement of the legacy term debt brought the 2018 restructuring strategy to a conclusion.

New financing facilities were arranged in support of the investment in new equipment and the partial funding of a project guarantee following its encashment, together with new