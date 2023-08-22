Aveng Limited is a South Africa-based infrastructure development company. The Company operates through five segments: Construction and Engineering: Australasia and Asia; Mining; Construction and Engineering: South Africa; Manufacturing and Processing; and Other. Its Construction and Engineering: Australasia and Asia segment comprises McConnell Dowell, which specializes in the construction and maintenance of tunnels and pipelines, railway infrastructure maintenance and construction, marine and mechanical engineering, industrial building projects, oil and gas construction, and mining and mineral construction. Its Mining segment comprises Moolmans, operates in the open-cut and underground mining sectors. Its Construction and Engineering: South Africa segment comprises Aveng Construction in South Africa. Its Manufacturing and Processing segment comprises Aveng Manufacturing. Its Other segment comprises corporate services and the balance of corporate-held investments and properties.