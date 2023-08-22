Providing a better life

22 August 2023

Results Presentation

for the year ended 30 June 2023

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Stage 3 Redevelopment

Adelaide, Australia

FY23 Salient features

A year of transition as we build for the future

Revenue

(continuing operations)

R28,86bn

2022 | R22,53bn

Cash on hand

R2,38bn

2022 | R2,61bn

Work in hand

R52,20bn

2022 | R30,80bn

NAV per share

2 403 cents

2022 | 2 873c

Operating loss

(continuing operations)

R1,06bn

2022 | R360m earnings

Operating earnings*

(continuing operations, excl BLNG)

R183m

2022 | R360m

Headline loss per share

753 cents

2022 | 252 cents earnings

*Non IFRS measure. See slide 10 for breakdown. Any adjusted information excluding the impact of BLNG contained in this presentation has been prepared for illustrative purposes only and has not been reviewed or reported on by a reporting

accountant.

2023 FULL YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

2

FY23 Salient features | 2018 strategy delivered

  • Balance sheet further de-risked
  • Non-coreasset disposals completed
  • Disposal proceeds of R2,4 billion
  • Extinguished legacy debt of R3,3 billion
  • Reduced guarantee exposure of R3,8 billion to R82 million
  • Settled Trident Steel R450 million Trade Finance Facility
  • Terminated over R500 million in ancillary trade finance facilities
  • Cash on hand of R2,4 billion

Tengah Plantation, Tengah Park and Bukit Batok West Stations and Viaduct

Singapore

2023 FULL YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

3

FY23 Salient features | Financial

  • The business has been simplified and focused
  • Settled South African CTA, exiting three banks
  • New facility with SA transactional banker
  • Raised finance facilities for Moolmans new heavy mining equipment
  • Term debt facility for McConnell Dowell
  • Bonding capacity of AUD688 million for McConnell Dowell

Mangere Waste Water Treatment Plant

Auckland, New Zealand

2023 FULL YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

4

FY23 Salient features | McConnell Dowell

  • McConnell Dowell comprises of four business units
  • Revenue of AUD 2,2 billion (+25%) driven by growth in the Australian business unit
  • Australia and New Zealand & Pacific Islands business units recorded a combined operating earnings of R939 million (AUD77 million) in FY23
  • BLNG project loss of R1,2 billion (AUD104 million)
  • New work won of AUD3,2 billion
  • Work in hand to R44,2 billion (AUD 3,5 billion)
  • Built Environs business unit now operating at scale across its three regions

Western Program Alliance

Australia

2023 FULL YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

5

