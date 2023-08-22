Providing a better life
22 August 2023
Results Presentation
for the year ended 30 June 2023
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Stage 3 Redevelopment
Adelaide, Australia
FY23 Salient features
A year of transition as we build for the future
Revenue
(continuing operations)
R28,86bn
2022 | R22,53bn
Cash on hand
R2,38bn
2022 | R2,61bn
Work in hand
R52,20bn
2022 | R30,80bn
NAV per share
2 403 cents
2022 | 2 873c
Operating loss
(continuing operations)
R1,06bn
2022 | R360m earnings
Operating earnings*
(continuing operations, excl BLNG)
R183m
2022 | R360m
Headline loss per share
753 cents
2022 | 252 cents earnings
*Non IFRS measure. See slide 10 for breakdown. Any adjusted information excluding the impact of BLNG contained in this presentation has been prepared for illustrative purposes only and has not been reviewed or reported on by a reporting
accountant.
FY23 Salient features | 2018 strategy delivered
- Balance sheet further de-risked
- Non-coreasset disposals completed
- Disposal proceeds of R2,4 billion
- Extinguished legacy debt of R3,3 billion
- Reduced guarantee exposure of R3,8 billion to R82 million
- Settled Trident Steel R450 million Trade Finance Facility
- Terminated over R500 million in ancillary trade finance facilities
- Cash on hand of R2,4 billion
Tengah Plantation, Tengah Park and Bukit Batok West Stations and Viaduct
Singapore
FY23 Salient features | Financial
- The business has been simplified and focused
- Settled South African CTA, exiting three banks
- New facility with SA transactional banker
- Raised finance facilities for Moolmans new heavy mining equipment
- Term debt facility for McConnell Dowell
- Bonding capacity of AUD688 million for McConnell Dowell
Mangere Waste Water Treatment Plant
Auckland, New Zealand
FY23 Salient features | McConnell Dowell
- McConnell Dowell comprises of four business units
- Revenue of AUD 2,2 billion (+25%) driven by growth in the Australian business unit
- Australia and New Zealand & Pacific Islands business units recorded a combined operating earnings of R939 million (AUD77 million) in FY23
- BLNG project loss of R1,2 billion (AUD104 million)
- New work won of AUD3,2 billion
- Work in hand to R44,2 billion (AUD 3,5 billion)
- Built Environs business unit now operating at scale across its three regions
Western Program Alliance
Australia
