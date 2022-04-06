Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Aveng Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEG   ZAE000302618

AVENG LIMITED

(AEG)
  Report
04-04
17.28 ZAR   -2.65%
04/01AVENG : Disclosure of Beneficial Interest in Securities
PU
03/30AVENG : Disclosure of Beneficial Interest in Securities
PU
03/18JP Morgan Chase & Co. acquired an unknown stake in Aveng Limited.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aveng : Disclosure of Beneficial Interest in Securities

04/06/2022 | 10:33am EDT
AVENG LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1944/018119/06) ISIN: ZAE000302618

SHARE CODE: AEG ("Aveng" or "the Group")

Disclosure of Beneficial Interest in Securities

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Aveng received a formal notification that JP Morgan Chase & Co acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of Aveng, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of Aveng held by JP Morgan Chase & Co now amounts to 20.08% of the total issued ordinary shares of Aveng. This includes the 12.52%, 0.02%, 0.02%, 0.56% and 6.96% holdings by Highbridge Capital Management LLC, J.P. Morgan Prime Inc., J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC respectively, being subsidiaries of JP Morgan Chase & Co.

6 April 2022

Melrose Arch

JSE Sponsor Investec Bank Limited

Edinah Mandizha Company Secretary Tel: 011 779 2800

Email: info@avenggroup.com

Disclaimer

Aveng Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 14:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
