Aveng : Disclosure of Beneficial Interest in Securities

AVENG LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1944/018119/06) ISIN: ZAE000302618

SHARE CODE: AEG ("Aveng" or "the Group")

Disclosure of Beneficial Interest in Securities

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Aveng received a formal notification that JP Morgan Chase & Co acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of Aveng, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of Aveng held by JP Morgan Chase & Co now amounts to 20.06% of the total issued ordinary shares of Aveng. This includes the 12.52%, 0.02%, 0.02%, 0.56% and 6.93% holdings by Highbridge Capital Management LLC, J.P. Morgan Prime Inc., J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC respectively, being subsidiaries of JP Morgan Chase & Co.

8 April 2022

