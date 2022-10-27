Aveng : The sustainability supplementary information

|
KPI Name/Description
KPI Reporting Definitions
(and descriptions of underlying data/information records)
• Occupational disease/illness certified by an occupational medical practitioner or a
specialist in the medical field, depending on the case (e.g. NIHL, an ENT or
Audiologist; lung diseases confirmed by a specialist by means of diagnostic
evaluation/examination).
A proportional representation of lost time injuries which is used as an indicator of health
and safety performance.
The figure 200000 refers to the average number of hours worked by 100 employees in
one year.
|
Lost Time Injury
The LTIFR is based on a total number of lost time injuries reported during the period of
exposure.
Frequency Rate
Number of lost time incidents from an occupational injury per 200 000 employee hours
of exposure.
The LTIFR reflects:
LTIFR = Total Number of LTIs x 200 000
Number of hours worked
Frequency rate - determine exposure rate to particular safety measure or indicator.
A work injury requiring treatment by a medical practitioner and which is beyond the
scope of normal first aid including initial treatment given for more serious injuries. It
does not include:
• A first aid case or lost time injury
• Visits to physicians or other licensed health care professional solely for observation
Medical Treatment
or counselling.
Case
• The conduct of diagnostic procedures, such as X-rays and blood tests, including
the administration of prescription medications used solely for diagnostic purposes
(for example, eye drops to dilate pupils).
• Visits to physicians or other licensed health care professionals solely for therapy as
a preventative measure (for example, physiotherapy or massage as preventative
therapy).
A fatality is an incident occurring at work or arising out of or in connection with the
activities of persons at work, or in connection with the use of plant or machinery, in
which, or in consequence of which any person (i.e. employee, contractor or member
Fatalities
of the public) dies regardless of the time intervention between the injury and/or
exposure to the cause and death.
This excludes the death of any person by natural causes while at the workplace or
on duty.
|
Recordable Injury (RI)
Sum of injuries (Fatalities, LTI's, RWC's and MTC's) - (Industry practice)
A work-related injury or occupational illness which leaves an individual, although at
Restricted Workday
work, unable to perform one or more of their routine functions on the next day/shift
(including weekends and public holidays), after the day of the injury.
Case
A RWC shall be certified by advice from a suitably qualified health care provider.
The total number of hours worked by all employees and contractors in the reporting
period.
Number of Hours
The total hours worked includes regular/normal time and overtime.
Where it is not practicable to calculate the actual number of working hours, an
Worked
estimated average of 220 hours per person per month may be used. (OG/BU also
apply practical approach to estimated hours).
Health and Safety
Number of confirmed cases related to Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL)
Noise Induced Hearing
Hearing loss that occurs as a consequence of sustained exposure to excessive levels
of noise at work.
Loss (NIHL)
