Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Aveng Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEG   ZAE000302618

AVENG LIMITED

(AEG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-25
16.30 ZAR   +2.90%
10:47aAveng : The sustainability supplementary information
PU
09/19Aveng Limited(JSE:AEG) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/24AVENG LIMITED : Financial report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aveng : The sustainability supplementary information

10/27/2022 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aveng Limited's Reporting Criteria for the Selected Information as disclosed in the 2023 Sustainability report

KPI Name/Description

KPI Reporting Definitions

(and descriptions of underlying data/information records)

Environment

Carbon Footprint

Discharging or sending out of gases, particles, substances or fluids, e.g. car fumes,

typically to atmosphere.

Emissions

Direct Greenhouse Gas emissions which come from sources owned or controlled by

the organization. Indirect GHG emissions from the generation of purchased electricity,

steam, and district heating/cooling consumed by the organization.

Environment

Carbon footprint: Scope 1 - diesel consumption

Scope 1 emissions

Direct Greenhouse Gas emissions which come from sources owned or controlled by

the organization.

(from combustion of

Emission factor guidelines will be considered as follows:

diesel procured)

RSA - DEFRA

(tCO2e)

MCD - GHG reporting corporate standard (which often utilises DEFRA factors)

Diesel procured is the cost and associated quantity of diesel consumed for which

Diesel Consumed

invoices (payable by Aveng) exist, irrespective whether or not the supplier has been

paid for the diesel consumed.

Environment

Carbon footprint: Scope 2 - Purchased Electricity

Scope 2 emissions

Indirect GHG emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, and district

heating/cooling consumed by the organization.

(from purchased

Emission Factors guidelines considered:

electricity)

RSA - Eskom

(tCO2e)

MCD - GHG reporting guidelines.

Purchased electricity is the cost and associated quantity of electricity consumed for

Electricity Consumed

which invoices (payable by Aveng) exist, irrespective whether or not the supplier has

been paid for the electricity consumed.

Health and Safety

Injury Frequency Rates (Recordable and Lost Time IFR)

A proportional representation of all injuries which is used as an indicator of safety

performance.

Total Recordable

The TRIFR is based on a total number of recordable occupational injuries per 200 000

employee hours reported during the period of exposure.

Injuries Frequency

TRIFR = Total of RI x 200 000

Rate (TRIFR)

Number of hours worked

The figure 200 000 refers to the average number of hours worked by 100 employees

in one year.

A fatality is an incident occurring at work or arising out of or in connection with the

activities of persons at work, or in connection with the use of plant or machinery, in

which, or in consequence of which any person (i.e. employee, contractor or member of

Fatalities

the public) dies regardless of the time intervention between the injury and/or exposure

to the cause and death.

This excludes the death of any person by natural causes while at the workplace or on

duty.

A work-related injury where an employee/contractor is unable to attend work on the

next calendar day after the day of the injury. The injury/occupational illness results in

time lost from work the next shift for one day / full shift or more.

Lost Time Injury

A lost time injury includes:

Any permanent disability arising out of an injury, such as an amputation or

permanent loss of the use of a limb or part thereof

A fatality

A lost time injury excludes:

KPI Name/Description

KPI Reporting Definitions

(and descriptions of underlying data/information records)

Occupational disease/illness certified by an occupational medical practitioner or a

specialist in the medical field, depending on the case (e.g. NIHL, an ENT or

Audiologist; lung diseases confirmed by a specialist by means of diagnostic

evaluation/examination).

A proportional representation of lost time injuries which is used as an indicator of health

and safety performance.

The figure 200000 refers to the average number of hours worked by 100 employees in

one year.

Lost Time Injury

The LTIFR is based on a total number of lost time injuries reported during the period of

exposure.

Frequency Rate

Number of lost time incidents from an occupational injury per 200 000 employee hours

of exposure.

The LTIFR reflects:

LTIFR = Total Number of LTIs x 200 000

Number of hours worked

Frequency rate - determine exposure rate to particular safety measure or indicator.

A work injury requiring treatment by a medical practitioner and which is beyond the

scope of normal first aid including initial treatment given for more serious injuries. It

does not include:

A first aid case or lost time injury

Visits to physicians or other licensed health care professional solely for observation

Medical Treatment

or counselling.

Case

The conduct of diagnostic procedures, such as X-rays and blood tests, including

the administration of prescription medications used solely for diagnostic purposes

(for example, eye drops to dilate pupils).

Visits to physicians or other licensed health care professionals solely for therapy as

a preventative measure (for example, physiotherapy or massage as preventative

therapy).

A fatality is an incident occurring at work or arising out of or in connection with the

activities of persons at work, or in connection with the use of plant or machinery, in

which, or in consequence of which any person (i.e. employee, contractor or member

Fatalities

of the public) dies regardless of the time intervention between the injury and/or

exposure to the cause and death.

This excludes the death of any person by natural causes while at the workplace or

on duty.

Recordable Injury (RI)

Sum of injuries (Fatalities, LTI's, RWC's and MTC's) - (Industry practice)

A work-related injury or occupational illness which leaves an individual, although at

Restricted Workday

work, unable to perform one or more of their routine functions on the next day/shift

(including weekends and public holidays), after the day of the injury.

Case

A RWC shall be certified by advice from a suitably qualified health care provider.

(Industry practice)

The total number of hours worked by all employees and contractors in the reporting

period.

Number of Hours

The total hours worked includes regular/normal time and overtime.

Where it is not practicable to calculate the actual number of working hours, an

Worked

estimated average of 220 hours per person per month may be used. (OG/BU also

apply practical approach to estimated hours).

Health and Safety

Number of confirmed cases related to Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL)

Noise Induced Hearing

Hearing loss that occurs as a consequence of sustained exposure to excessive levels

of noise at work.

Loss (NIHL)

KPI Name/Description

KPI Reporting Definitions

(and descriptions of underlying data/information records)

Number of confirmed cases related to Noise Induced Hearing Loss (Liability

Confirmed and compensation paid).

(Note: excessive levels - Refer to Potential hearing loss definitions and % guidelines)

It is diagnosed by a medical practitioner and submitted to the Compensation

Commissioner or equivalent in the geographical area of operation, or as stipulated

by the applicable legislation. Claim registered and liability has been confirmed.

Potential hearing loss claims for investigation 5 to 10 % - Based on outcome of

medical surveillance program, results of audiogram are captured onto a register, all

audiogram which have a result of between 5% and 10% require the implementation

of a hearing conservation plan - this includes but is not limited to require employee

to be retrained on the use of PPE, the risk reassessed

Disclaimer

Aveng Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 14:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVENG LIMITED
10:47aAveng : The sustainability supplementary information
PU
09/19Aveng Limited(JSE:AEG) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/24AVENG LIMITED : Financial report
CO
08/23AVENG LIMITED : Slide show results
CO
08/17Aveng : Renewal of Cautionary announcement
PU
07/19Aveng : Mcconnell Dowell has been awarded the Bridgewater Bridge Contract for AUD600 milli..
PU
07/15Aveng Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/05Aveng : Settlement of uncertified claim and repayment of external debt and renewal of caut..
PU
06/13Aveng : soars on news of 'advanced' talks to sell Trident Steel
PU
05/23Aveng : Dealing in Securities in terms of the Aveng Long Term Incentive Plan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25 823 M 1 441 M 1 441 M
Net income 2022 130 M 7,25 M 7,25 M
Net cash 2022 833 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 996 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 5 210
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart AVENG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aveng Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVENG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean Joseph Flanagan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Macartney CFO, Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Philip Alan Hourquebie Chairman
May A. Hermanus Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael James Kilbride Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVENG LIMITED-38.44%111
VINCI-0.95%52 278
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.79%33 411
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.20%28 584
QUANTA SERVICES22.53%20 093
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.99%17 442