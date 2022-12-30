Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET
  5. Avenir LNG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVENIR   NO0012748609

AVENIR LNG LIMITED

(AVENIR)
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET  -  2021-07-28
8.000 NOK   -.--%
07:45aAvenir lng limited reports unaudited financial and operating results for the quarter ended september 30, 2022
AQ
11/14Avenir Lng : today announces a change of registration form in Euronext Securities Oslo (ES-OSL)
PU
10/18Avenir Lng Limite : Avenir LNG Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avenir LNG Limite : Avenir LNG Limited

12/30/2022 | 11:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AVENIR LNG LIMITED REPORTS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

AVENIR LNG LIMITED REPORTS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Avenir LNG Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 16:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,5 M - -
Net income 2021 7,12 M - -
Net Debt 2021 26,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 167 M 147 M -
EV / Sales 2020 35,7x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart AVENIR LNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Avenir LNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Niels Gregers Stolt-Nielsen Chairman
Jan Christian Engelhardtsen Director
Erik Nikolai Stavseth Director
Carlo Ravizza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVENIR LNG LIMITED0.00%147
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-38.39%17 907
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.55%15 820
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.67.19%8 779
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-33.48%8 698
UGI CORPORATION-19.23%7 893