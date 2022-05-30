Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET
  5. Avenir LNG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVENIR   BMG0716Y1030

AVENIR LNG LIMITED

(AVENIR)
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET  -  07-28
8.000 NOK    0.00%
07:09aAVENIR LNG : announces delivery of The Avenir Achievement￼
PU
06:06aAvenir LNG Limited announces delivery of The Avenir Achievement
GL
04/29AVENIR LNG LIMITE : Avenir LNG Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avenir LNG : announces delivery of The Avenir Achievement￼

05/30/2022 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, May 30, 2022 - Avenir LNG Limited (NOTC:AVENIR) announces the delivery of the Avenir Achievement, the second 20,000 cbm dual-purpose, liquefied natural gas supply and bunkering vessel (LBV) delivered from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. ("SOE"). The Avenir Achievement is the sixth vessel to be delivered into the Avenir fleet.

The vessel will be equipped with BOG reliquefication and simultaneous operations (SIMOPs) capabilities, making her the world's largest, most efficient and versatile LNG Bunker Supply Vessel.

From delivery the vessel will initially be employed on a 6 month Time Charter Party ("TCP") with New Fortress Energy, before commencing a 3 year TCP with Shell NA LNG ("Shell") to begin in Q1 2023. The TCP with Shell has the option to be extended up to 5 years.

Peter Mackey, CEO Avenir LNG Limited, commented:

"We are delighted to see the delivery of the Avenir Achievement and the completion of Avenir's phase 1 newbuilding programme. This has been an enormous joint effort from the ship yard and Avenir team through a challenging period over the past three years.

This is yet another important milestone for Avenir as we successfully conclude our initial asset development programme, having brought 6 newbuild vessels and our small-scale terminal in Sardinia into service over the past 18 months.

We continue to see enormous growth potential in the small-scale LNG segment and we expect to announce our phase-2 growth programme in the second half of 2022, bringing additional small-scale LNG terminals and vessels into the market.

Our global presence has expanded rapidly with Avenir assets / Partnerships now operating in China, Malaysia, the Mediterranean, Baltic sea and Caribbean. I am enormously proud of what the Avenir team has achieved in such a short period of time, especially given the global environment in the last 24 months.

Avenir has an enormously bright future as we continue to build the company into the leading small-scale LNG supplier globally."

About Avenir LNG Limited: Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel. Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions; working with local partners and end users to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock new markets for natural gas.

Disclaimer

Avenir LNG Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 11:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVENIR LNG LIMITED
07:09aAVENIR LNG : announces delivery of The Avenir Achievement￼
PU
06:06aAvenir LNG Limited announces delivery of The Avenir Achievement
GL
04/29AVENIR LNG LIMITE : Avenir LNG Limited
PU
04/29Avenir LNG Limited - Publishes 2021 Annual Report
GL
04/05AVENIR LNG : UAB Achema Gas Trade and Avenir LNG team up for LNG supply to the Klaipeda LN..
PU
03/29Avenir lng becomes sole shareholder in small-scale italian lng terminal
AQ
03/29Avenir LNG Limited acquired a 20% stake in HIGAS S.r.L. from CPL CONCORDIA Soc. Coop. a..
CI
03/10AVENIR LNG LIMITE : Avenir LNG Limited
PU
03/10Avenir lng limited reports unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth qua..
GL
03/10Avenir LNG Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,5 M - -
Net income 2021 7,22 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 167 M 154 M -
EV / Sales 2020 35,7x
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart AVENIR LNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Avenir LNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Niels Gregers Stolt-Nielsen Chairman
Per Roed Chief Technical Officer
Jan Christian Engelhardtsen Director
Erik Nikolai Stavseth Director
Carlo Ravizza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVENIR LNG LIMITED0.00%154
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-27.84%20 825
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.73%17 136
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.98.05%9 923
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-25.99%9 611
UGI CORPORATION-6.86%8 979