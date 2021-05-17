Log in
    AVENIR   BMG0716Y1030

AVENIR LNG LIMITED

(AVENIR)
  Report
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET - 04/13
5.1 NOK   +2.00%
Avenir LNG : announces the first bunkering of the Avenir Accolade by its sister ship the Avenir Advantage

05/17/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
London, April 26, 2021 - Avenir LNG (NOTC: AVENIR) today announced that it has successfully completed the bunkering of the Avenir Accolade by its sister ship the Avenir Advantage in Pasir Gudang, Pengerang, Malaysia on 26 April 2021. Both ships built by Keppel Offshore & Marine's Nantong Shipyard are 7,500 cbm, dual purpose, LNG supply and bunkering vessels (LBV). The Avenir Accolade undertook the operation whilst passing through Malaysia on its maiden voyage to deliver the commissioning cargo to Avenir's HIGAS LNG terminal in Sardinia.

Peter Mackey, CEO Avenir LNG Limited, commented: 'We're thrilled to see the Avenir Advantage alongside the Avenir Accolade, the first time they are back together since leaving the shipyard in Nantong. We look forward to welcoming the Avenir Accolade to our HIGAS terminal in Sardinia in a few weeks' time with the commissioning cargo onboard. We continue to make significant strides in executing our strategy for Avenir LNG. The Avenir team and the crews onboard our vessels deserve a huge amount of praise for all they have accomplished during these enormously challenging times.'

About Avenir LNG Limited: Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel.

Leveraging the expertise of its' shareholders, Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions; working with local partners and end users to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock new markets for natural gas.

Disclaimer

Avenir LNG Ltd. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 17:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
