Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 0.209 million compared to USD 5.15 million a year ago.
Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Today at 05:18 pm
