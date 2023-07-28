Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc., formerly CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., is a wellness platform technology company that develops wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The Company's technology offers a range of immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a range of active ingredients. Its wholly owned subsidiary, The Sera Labs, Inc. (Sera Labs), is engaged in the wellness and beauty sectors utilizing technology and products that use science-backed formulations. It sells over 25 products under the brand names Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution, SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips. Its Nutri-Strips brand offers shelf-stable and discreet oral dissolving films. Its Seratopical brand offers advanced formulation infused with cannabidiol (CBD) to help consumers look years younger. Sera Labs products are sold direct to consumers, as well as to national drug, grocery chains, and mass retailers.

Sector Software