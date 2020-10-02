Avenira : Drilling Announcement at the Jundee South Gold Project 0 10/02/2020 | 01:50am EDT Send by mail :

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT AND MEDIA RELEASE 2 October 2020 Drilling Announcement at the Jundee South Gold Project Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV) (Avenira or the Company) advises the following updated information in relation to the announcement made on 23 September 2020 regarding the progress of the drilling program at the Jundee South Gold Project. This program has been designed to test eight Priority 1 targets and six Priority 2 targets identified from the recently completed assessment of all available geologic, geochemical and geophysical information obtained on the Jundee South Gold Project. Initial drilling observations demonstrate Avenira is on the right track The first indications from holes drilled into the Priority 2 YaN18 target are encouraging. The rocks show massive disruption by potentially mineralising fluids resulting in common phyllic (Quartz-Sericite-Pyrite) alteration (Figure 1). Phyllic alteration is an indicator of circulation of hydrothermal fluids, an important precursor to gold emplacement. Collar information pertaining to the drillhole containing the sample from Figure 1 is contained in Table 1. Figure 1: Aircore sample from hole JSA20_175 at 91-92 metres (end of hole). The interval displayed in Figure 1 has been geologically logged as containing: An undetermined mafic volcanic rock

Pervasive sericite (white mica) alteration of moderate intensity (30-70%)

(30-70%) Pervasive carbonate alteration of weak intensity (10-30%)

(10-30%) 1% of oxidised stockwork-textured sulphide veining with inclusions of quartz-carbonate veining

stockwork-textured sulphide veining with inclusions of quartz-carbonate veining 20% of semi-massive pyrite forming a selvedge around the oxidised stockwork veining

semi-massive pyrite forming a selvedge around the oxidised stockwork veining Alteration products form a halo around the stockwork veining Cautionary Statement: Determination of the alteration, deformation, vein features and mineralisation discussed above is based on visual observations by suitably qualified geologists. Features by their very nature may or may not contain gold mineralisation due to the multi-phase veining, deformation and veining events present in the geological terrane being explored. Observations are based on a ~50g subsample of >2mm chips taken from approximately 6kg of material generated from each metre of drilling. These observations therefore may not be representative of the sample as a whole. Suite 6, 100 Mill Point Road, South Perth WA 6151 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: PO Box 1704 West Perth WA 6874 Mr Brett Clark +61 8 9264 7000 Chairman and CEO, Avenira Limited Mr Graeme Smith frontdesk@avenira.com CFO and Company Secretary, Avenira Limited Table 1. Drillhole Information Hole ID Target Easting Northing RL Grid Dip Azimuth Final Depth JSA20_175 YaN18 263548 7068444 549 MGA20_Z50 -60 050 92m Samples are being dispatched from the Jundee South Project for analysis at the Jinning Pty. Ltd. Laboratory in Canning Vale (Perth), with results expected to be available for reporting in the December Quarter. This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Avenira Limited. Brett Clark Executive Chairman +618 9264 7000 About Avenira Avenira is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code AEV. Avenira is a West Australian headquartered mining and exploration company with a focus on gold and phosphate projects in Australia. In addition to the Jundee South Project, Avenira will also continue to review various precious metals projects in Australia as they are presented to the Company. Competent Person Statement The information in this document that relates to Exploration Results, geology, and data compilation is based on information compiled by Mr Stephen Harrison who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Harrison has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Harrison is a part-time employee of the Company and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. 2 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or • Samples are all broken chips generated by a rotating drill bit and high techniques specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate -pressure air as per standard industry practice to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma • Samples obtained for analysis are mostly composites of 2-3kg size. sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should Sampling and analysis methods are discussed elsewhere. not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air • Aircore (AC) - standard 3" holes drilled with standard aircore blade techniques blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple and inner tube assembly to blade refusal or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other • Challenge Drilling were engaged to complete drilling activities type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries • Notes made in geological logs and sampling sheets as to any recovery and results assessed. contamination or recovery issues encountered • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure • Markings on drill rig mast ensured correct intervals placed in each representative nature of the samples. pile • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade • No results have been received so link between recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential has not been assessed loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and • Geological logging has been captured in a digital, interrogatable form geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate • Logging mostly qualitative in nature, although degrees of alteration Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical and weathering are noted. Quantitative estimations made of sulphide studies. and veining contents 1 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core • Samples were collected using a trowel from chip piles and techniques taken. composited over 4 metres and weighing approximately 2kg. Care and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and taken during sampling to ensure cross section through complete preparation • whether sampled wet or dry. interval without including underlying ground For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the • Wet samples were placed in holes lined with paper to ensure sample preparation technique. • minimized risk of inclusion of underlying soil in sample Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and ANALYSIS METHOD assay data laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered • Samples submitted to Jinning Pty. Ltd. in Canning Vale (Perth). The and partial or total. samples were numerically ordered then placed in ovens for drying. laboratory • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, After drying they are pulverized to a nominal ~75 microns, 150-200 tests the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument grams is then split off for weighing while the remainder is kept for make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their reference checks if required. A 50 gram subsample sample is then derivation, etc. • weighed off and placed in a crucible with appropriate fluxes and is Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels fired in a furnace. The resultant lead bead is removed and dissolved in an Regia acid digest using Hydrochloric and Nitric before being read for gold by the Atomic Absorption Spectrometer to a 0.01 ppm level of detection. QUALITY CONTROL SAMPLES • Blanks of barren (non-certified) quartz inserted at a rate of 1/50 • Standards inserted at a rate of 1/25 into sequence. Standards are certified OREAS pulverized standard material • Duplicate samples inserted at a rate of 1/25 into sequence • The laboratory undertakes QC checks in the form of repeats, blanks and reanalyses. Further detail will be provided when analytical results have been received

