Avenira : Drilling Announcement at the Jundee South Gold Project
10/02/2020 | 01:50am EDT
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT AND MEDIA RELEASE
2 October 2020
Drilling Announcement at the Jundee South Gold Project
Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV) (Avenira or the Company) advises the following updated information in relation to the announcement made on 23 September 2020 regarding the progress of the drilling program at the Jundee South Gold Project.
This program has been designed to test eight Priority 1 targets and six Priority 2 targets identified from the recently completed assessment of all available geologic, geochemical and geophysical information obtained on the Jundee South Gold Project.
Initial drilling observations demonstrate Avenira is on the right track
The first indications from holes drilled into the Priority 2 YaN18 target are encouraging. The rocks show massive disruption by potentially mineralising fluids resulting in common phyllic (Quartz-Sericite-Pyrite) alteration (Figure 1). Phyllic alteration is an indicator of circulation of hydrothermal fluids, an important precursor to gold emplacement. Collar information pertaining to the drillhole containing the sample from Figure 1 is contained in Table 1.
Figure 1: Aircore sample from hole JSA20_175 at 91-92 metres (end of hole).
The interval displayed in Figure 1 has been geologically logged as containing:
An undetermined mafic volcanic rock
Pervasive sericite (white mica) alteration of moderate intensity (30-70%)
Pervasive carbonate alteration of weak intensity (10-30%)
1% of oxidised stockwork-textured sulphide veining with inclusions of quartz-carbonate veining
20% of semi-massive pyrite forming a selvedge around the oxidised stockwork veining
Alteration products form a halo around the stockwork veining
Cautionary Statement: Determination of the alteration, deformation, vein features and mineralisation discussed above is based on visual observations by suitably qualified geologists. Features by their very nature may or may not contain gold mineralisation due to the multi-phase veining, deformation and veining events present in the geological terrane being explored. Observations are based on a ~50g subsample of >2mm chips taken from approximately 6kg of material generated from each metre of drilling. These observations therefore may not be representative of the sample as a whole.
Table 1. Drillhole Information
Hole ID
Target
Easting
Northing
RL
Grid
Dip
Azimuth
Final
Depth
JSA20_175
YaN18
263548
7068444
549
MGA20_Z50
-60
050
92m
Samples are being dispatched from the Jundee South Project for analysis at the Jinning Pty. Ltd. Laboratory in Canning Vale (Perth), with results expected to be available for reporting in the December Quarter.
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Avenira Limited.
Brett Clark
Executive Chairman
+618 9264 7000
About Avenira
Avenira is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code AEV. Avenira is a West Australian headquartered mining and exploration company with a focus on gold and phosphate projects in Australia.
In addition to the Jundee South Project, Avenira will also continue to review various precious metals projects in Australia as they are presented to the Company.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this document that relates to Exploration Results, geology, and data compilation is based on information compiled by Mr Stephen Harrison who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Harrison has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Harrison is a part-time employee of the Company and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or
• Samples are all broken chips generated by a rotating drill bit and high
techniques
specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate
-pressure air as per standard industry practice
to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma
• Samples obtained for analysis are mostly composites of 2-3kg size.
sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
Sampling and analysis methods are discussed elsewhere.
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity
and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems
used.
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the
Public Report.
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be
relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1
m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge
for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,
such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling
problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg
submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Drilling
• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air
• Aircore (AC) - standard 3" holes drilled with standard aircore blade
