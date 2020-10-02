Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Avenira Limited    AEV   AU000000AEV1

AVENIRA LIMITED

(AEV)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/01
0.021 AUD   0.00%
01:50aAVENIRA : Drilling Announcement at the Jundee South Gold Project
PU
09/28AVENIRA : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
09/24AVENIRA : Sale of Unmarketable Parcels of Shares
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avenira : Drilling Announcement at the Jundee South Gold Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 01:50am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT AND MEDIA RELEASE

2 October 2020

Drilling Announcement at the Jundee South Gold Project

Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV) (Avenira or the Company) advises the following updated information in relation to the announcement made on 23 September 2020 regarding the progress of the drilling program at the Jundee South Gold Project.

This program has been designed to test eight Priority 1 targets and six Priority 2 targets identified from the recently completed assessment of all available geologic, geochemical and geophysical information obtained on the Jundee South Gold Project.

Initial drilling observations demonstrate Avenira is on the right track

The first indications from holes drilled into the Priority 2 YaN18 target are encouraging. The rocks show massive disruption by potentially mineralising fluids resulting in common phyllic (Quartz-Sericite-Pyrite) alteration (Figure 1). Phyllic alteration is an indicator of circulation of hydrothermal fluids, an important precursor to gold emplacement. Collar information pertaining to the drillhole containing the sample from Figure 1 is contained in Table 1.

Figure 1: Aircore sample from hole JSA20_175 at 91-92 metres (end of hole).

The interval displayed in Figure 1 has been geologically logged as containing:

  • An undetermined mafic volcanic rock
  • Pervasive sericite (white mica) alteration of moderate intensity (30-70%)
  • Pervasive carbonate alteration of weak intensity (10-30%)
  • 1% of oxidised stockwork-textured sulphide veining with inclusions of quartz-carbonate veining
  • 20% of semi-massive pyrite forming a selvedge around the oxidised stockwork veining
  • Alteration products form a halo around the stockwork veining

Cautionary Statement: Determination of the alteration, deformation, vein features and mineralisation discussed above is based on visual observations by suitably qualified geologists. Features by their very nature may or may not contain gold mineralisation due to the multi-phase veining, deformation and veining events present in the geological terrane being explored. Observations are based on a ~50g subsample of >2mm chips taken from approximately 6kg of material generated from each metre of drilling. These observations therefore may not be representative of the sample as a whole.

Suite 6, 100 Mill Point Road, South Perth WA 6151

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

PO Box 1704 West Perth WA 6874

Mr Brett Clark

+61 8 9264 7000

Chairman and CEO, Avenira Limited

Mr Graeme Smith

frontdesk@avenira.com

CFO and Company Secretary, Avenira Limited

Table 1. Drillhole Information

Hole ID

Target

Easting

Northing

RL

Grid

Dip

Azimuth

Final

Depth

JSA20_175

YaN18

263548

7068444

549

MGA20_Z50

-60

050

92m

Samples are being dispatched from the Jundee South Project for analysis at the Jinning Pty. Ltd. Laboratory in Canning Vale (Perth), with results expected to be available for reporting in the December Quarter.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Avenira Limited.

Brett Clark

Executive Chairman

+618 9264 7000

About Avenira

Avenira is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code AEV. Avenira is a West Australian headquartered mining and exploration company with a focus on gold and phosphate projects in Australia.

In addition to the Jundee South Project, Avenira will also continue to review various precious metals projects in Australia as they are presented to the Company.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this document that relates to Exploration Results, geology, and data compilation is based on information compiled by Mr Stephen Harrison who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Harrison has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Harrison is a part-time employee of the Company and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

2

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or

Samples are all broken chips generated by a rotating drill bit and high

techniques

specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate

-pressure air as per standard industry practice

to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma

Samples obtained for analysis are mostly composites of 2-3kg size.

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

Sampling and analysis methods are discussed elsewhere.

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity

and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems

used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the

Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be

relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1

m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge

for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,

such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air

Aircore (AC) - standard 3" holes drilled with standard aircore blade

techniques

blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple

and inner tube assembly to blade refusal

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

Challenge Drilling were engaged to complete drilling activities

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries

Notes made in geological logs and sampling sheets as to any

recovery

and results assessed.

contamination or recovery issues encountered

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

Markings on drill rig mast ensured correct intervals placed in each

representative nature of the samples.

pile

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade

No results have been received so link between recovery and grade

and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential

has not been assessed

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

Geological logging has been captured in a digital, interrogatable form

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate

Logging mostly qualitative in nature, although degrees of alteration

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

and weathering are noted. Quantitative estimations made of sulphide

studies.

and veining contents

1

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or

costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core

Samples were collected using a trowel from chip piles and

techniques

taken.

composited over 4 metres and weighing approximately 2kg. Care

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and

taken during sampling to ensure cross section through complete

preparation

whether sampled wet or dry.

interval without including underlying ground

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the

Wet samples were placed in holes lined with paper to ensure

sample preparation technique.

minimized risk of inclusion of underlying soil in sample

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to

maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in

situ material collected, including for instance results for field

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material

being sampled.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and

ANALYSIS METHOD

assay data

laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered

Samples submitted to Jinning Pty. Ltd. in Canning Vale (Perth). The

and

partial or total.

samples were numerically ordered then placed in ovens for drying.

laboratory

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc,

After drying they are pulverized to a nominal ~75 microns, 150-200

tests

the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument

grams is then split off for weighing while the remainder is kept for

make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

reference checks if required. A 50 gram subsample sample is then

derivation, etc.

weighed off and placed in a crucible with appropriate fluxes and is

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels

fired in a furnace. The resultant lead bead is removed and dissolved

of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

in an Regia acid digest using Hydrochloric and Nitric before being

read for gold by the Atomic Absorption Spectrometer to a 0.01 ppm level of detection.

QUALITY CONTROL SAMPLES

Blanks of barren (non-certified) quartz inserted at a rate of 1/50

Standards inserted at a rate of 1/25 into sequence. Standards are certified OREAS pulverized standard material

Duplicate samples inserted at a rate of 1/25 into sequence

The laboratory undertakes QC checks in the form of repeats, blanks and reanalyses. Further detail will be provided when analytical results have been received

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avenira Limited published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 05:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AVENIRA LIMITED
01:50aAVENIRA : Drilling Announcement at the Jundee South Gold Project
PU
09/28AVENIRA : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
09/24AVENIRA : Sale of Unmarketable Parcels of Shares
PU
09/24AVENIRA LIMITED : - Drilling Progresses at the Jundee South Gold Project
AQ
09/22AVENIRA : Drilling Progresses at the Jundee South Gold Project
PU
09/22AVENIRA : Maiden Drilling Program Commences at Jundee South
PU
09/22AVENIRA : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/22AVENIRA : Letter to Shareholders - AGM
PU
09/09AVENIRA : Corporate Governance Statement 2020
PU
09/09AVENIRA : Appendix 4G 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,31 M -3,80 M -3,80 M
Net cash 2020 1,20 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,1 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart AVENIRA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Avenira Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Brett David Clark Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney Wheatley Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Anthony Dundo Non-Executive Director
Winnie Lai Hadad Non-Executive Director
Graeme Ian Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVENIRA LIMITED61.54%13
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-6.16%41 486
CRH PLC-13.79%28 340
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD-21.90%28 028
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-6.67%17 798
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED1.28%16 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group