Avenira : Entitlement Issue Prospectus

AVENIRA LIMITED ACN 116 296 541

ENTITLEMENT ISSUE PROSPECTUS

For a non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) Share for every eight (8) Shares held by those Eligible Shareholders at an issue price of $0.013 per Share to raise up to $1.45 million (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of this Prospectus) together with one (1) attaching Option (New Option) for every three (3) Shares subscribed for and issued (Entitlement Offer).

The Entitlement Offer is fully underwritten by Au Xingao Investment Pty Ltd (ACN 603 261 052) (Underwriter). Refer to Section 11.5 for details regarding the terms of the Underwriting Agreement.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This Prospectus under section 713 of the Corporations Act contains important information for you as a Shareholder and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.

The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.

CONTENTS

1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY ............................................................................................ 1

2. TIMETABLE ................................................................................................................ 2

3. IMPORTANT NOTES ................................................................................................... 3

4. BRIEF INSTRUCTIONS FOR ACCEPTANCE OF THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER ........................ 7

5. INVESTMENT OVERVIEW ........................................................................................... 8

6. DETAILS OF THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER ....................................................................... 13

7. PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER .................................................. 20

8. RIGHTS AND LIABILITIES ATTACHING TO SHARES ....................................................... 24

9. RIGHTS AND LIABILITIES ATTACHING TO NEW OPTIONS ............................................ 26

10. RISK FACTORS .......................................................................................................... 28

11. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ..................................................................................... 34

12. DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION ................................................................................... 42

13. GLOSSARY ................................................................................................................ 43

1.

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

Brett Clark

(Executive Chairman & CEO)

Kevin Dundo

(Non-executive Director)

Winnie Lai Hadad

(Non-executive Director)

Registered Office

Suite 6, 100 Mill Point Road

South Perth WA 6151

Principal Place of Business

Suite 6, 100 Mill Point Road

South Perth WA 6151

Roger Harris

(Non-executive Director)

Email Address

frontdesk@avenira.com

Dr Geoffrey Xue

(Non-executive Director)

Company Secretary

Graeme Smith

Share Registry

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd

Level 11

172 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Telephone (Aust): 1300 850 505

Telephone (Overseas): +61 3 9415 4000

Auditor*

Hall Chadwick WA Audit Pty Ltd

283 Rokeby Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Internet Address

www.avenira.com

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

Avenira Limited shares are listed on the:

Australian Securities Exchange (Code: AEV)

Underwriter

Au Xingao Investment Pty Ltd

*This entity is included for information purposes only. It has not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus and has not consented to being named in this Prospectus.

TIMETABLE

Lodgement of Prospectus with ASIC 28 March 2022 Lodgement of Prospectus with ASX and lodgement of Appendix 3B 28 March 2022 Ex date 30 March 2022 Record Date for determining Entitlements 31 March 2022 Prospectus sent out to Eligible Shareholders and Opening Date of the Offer 4 April 2022 Last day to extend the Closing Date of the Entitlement Offer 14 April 2022 Closing Date* 21 April 2022 Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis 22 April 2022 Issue of New Shares and New Options 29 April 2022 Dispatch date of holding statements 2 May 2022 Trading commences for New Shares 2 May 2022

*The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least 3 Business Days' notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date. As such the date the Shares are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.