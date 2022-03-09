Avenira : Presentation - CRU Phosphates Conference

onlyThis presentation has been prepared by Avenira Limited (Avenira). This document does not constitute or contain an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security in Avenira. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in any jurisdiction (in particular, the United States of America), or a securities recommendation. This document is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law or any other law and will not be
Compliance Statement
Information in this document relating to Exploration Results or estimates of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been extracted from the reports listed below. The reports are available to be viewed on the company website at: www.avenira.com
Wonarah Project
15 March 2013: Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Wonarah Phosphate Project, Northern
Territory, Australia 30 April 2014: Quarterly activities report
Avenira confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Avenira confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Wonarah Project
§
§
Tier 1 premium grade phosphate deposit in Australia
§ 100%-owned by Avenira
§ JORC 2012 resource of 550Mt, with 67Mt at 30% P2O5 (27% cutoff grade)
§ Scoping study for Thermal Phosphoric Acid Plant and Ferric Phosphate Plant
underway
§ Strategic review continuing into supply/demand from:
§ Excellent infrastructure including nearby road, rail, gas, and water
§ Abundant sun, almost 365 days per year blue sky, no clouds, highest photovoltaic
§
power potential
§ Proposed renewable power including solar and thermal regeneration of power complimenting baseload gas power
§ Ongoing discussions with downstream industry participants
Wonarah positioned to leverage strong phosphate demand growth in Cathode and Fertilizer markets
Low cost, effective vs surging nickel and cobalt prices Safe, low toxicity
Reliable,well-definedperformance, longer life cycleLong-termperformance stability and thermal stability, no fires Nickel andcobalt-free- recycling friendly
Good potential replacement forlead-acidbatteries Leading vehicle manufacturers switching to LFP
China is largest manufacturer of LFP batteries for global EV manufacturers Korean battery producers accelerating towards LFP
Lithium Ferro Phosphate batteries are the fastest growing segment of the battery industry
Phosphate Market - Batteries
Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) batteries are growing in popularity for electric vehicles and static storage due to:
§
§
§
use§
§
§
§
§
§
Source CRU: No Y Axis scale supplied, but demand is predicted to be three fold by 2026. tMAP is technical mono ammonium phosphate or purified phosphoric acid about 61% P2O5 and PWA/TPA is purified wet acid approximately 60% P2O5
Rise of LiFePO4 Batteries
Significant change in sentiment towards safer, longer life, recycle friendly Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) batteries batteries in last 6 months
§
Tesla recently announced in its 2021 Q3 investor deck that it would be changing the
§
battery in its standard range vehicles to LFP
A number of other significant announcements also occurred in late 2021:
use
§ LG Chem increasing LFP production,
§ Samsung SDI expanding into LFP batteries,
§ Mercedes Benz to launch LFP vehicles in 2024,
§ BMW investment in ONE (US Company) re LFP battery development and
§ Volkswagen plans for a LFP "Unified Battery Cell" by 2023
§
With electric cars growing in popularity worldwide, switching to LFP batteries can
personalr
potentially reduce the cost of an electric car by 20-25%
§
Electric vehicles will become cheaper than internal combustion vehicles within 3 -4
years according to Tritium, a global vehicle charging designer, developer, and operator
Source: BCG, Spider diagram showing advantages of LFP batteries, e.g. larger grey area = better all-round performance in Safety, Energy, Power, Lifespan and fast charging compared to other batteries. LMO = Lithium Manganese Oxide, NCA = Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum, NMC = Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt, LFMP = Lithium Iron Manganese Phosphate
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.