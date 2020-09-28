Log in
Avenira : Response to ASX Price Query

09/28/2020

28 September 2020

Ms Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance

ASX Limited

ListingsCompliancePerth@asx.com.au

Dear Sandra,

PRICE & VOLUME QUERY

In response to your letter this morning, Avenira Limited advises the following:

  1. Is AEV aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could explain the recent trading in its securities?
    Avenira Limited is not aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market.
  2. If the answer to question 1 is "yes".
    1. Is AEV relying on Listing Rule 3.1A not to announce that information under Listing Rule 3.1 N/A
    2. Can an announcement be made immediately? N/A
    3. If an announcement cannot be made immediately, why not and when is it expected that an announcement will be made?

N/A

  1. If the answer to question 1 is "no", is there any other explanation that AEV may have for the recent trading in its securities?
    Avenira Limited is not aware of any other explanation for the recent trading in its securities.
  2. Please confirm that AEV is complying with the Listing Rules and, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1. Avenira confirms it is complying with the Listing Rules and, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1.

This announcement has been authorised and approved by the Board of Avenira Limited.

Yours faithfully,

AVENIRA LIMITED

Graeme Smith

Company Secretary

Suite 6, 100 Mill Point Road, South Perth WA 6151

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

PO Box 1704 West Perth WA 6874

Mr Brett Clark

+61 8 9264 7000

Chairman and CEO, Avenira Limited

Mr Graeme Smith

frontdesk@avenira.com

CFO and Company Secretary, Avenira Limited

28 September 2020

Reference: 2429

Mr Graeme Smith

Company Secretary

Avenira Limited

By email

Dear Mr Smith

Avenira Limited ('AEV'): Price - Query

ASX refers to the following:

  1. The change in the price of AEV's securities from a low of $0.019 to an intra-day high at the time of writing this letter of $0.026 today.
  2. The significant increase in the volume of AEV's securities traded today, 28 September 2020.

Request for information

In light of this, ASX asks AEV to respond separately to each of the following questions and requests for information:

  1. Is AEV aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could explain the recent trading in its securities?
  2. If the answer to question 1 is "yes".
    1. Is AEV relying on Listing Rule 3.1A not to announce that information under Listing Rule 3.1? Please note that the recent trading in AEV's securities would suggest to ASX that such information may have ceased to be confidential and therefore AEV may no longer be able to rely on Listing Rule 3.1A. Accordingly, if the answer to this question is "yes", you need to contact us immediately to discuss the situation.
    2. Can an announcement be made immediately? Please note, if the answer to this question is "no", you need to contact us immediately to discuss requesting a trading halt (see below).
    3. If an announcement cannot be made immediately, why not and when is it expected that an announcement will be made?
  4. If the answer to question 1 is "no", is there any other explanation that AEV may have for the recent trading in its securities?
  5. Please confirm that AEV is complying with the Listing Rules and, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1.
  6. Please confirm that AEV's responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved under its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its board or an officer of AEV with delegated authority from the board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters.

When and where to send your response

This request is made under Listing Rule 18.7. Your response is required as soon as reasonably possible and, in any event, by no later than 12:00 PM AWST Monday, 28 September 2020. You should note that if the information requested by this letter is information required to be given to ASX under Listing Rule 3.1 and it does not fall

ASX Limited [[Listings]]

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

within the exceptions mentioned in Listing Rule 3.1A, AEV's obligation is to disclose the information 'immediately'. This may require the information to be disclosed before the deadline set out in the previous paragraph and may require AEV to request a trading halt immediately.

Your response should be sent to me by e-mail at ListingsCompliancePerth@asx.com.au. It should not be sent directly to the ASX Market Announcements Office. This is to allow me to review your response to confirm that it is in a form appropriate for release to the market, before it is published on the ASX Market Announcements Platform.

Trading halt

If you are unable to respond to this letter by the time specified above, or if the answer to question 1 is "yes" and an announcement cannot be made immediately, you should discuss with us whether it is appropriate to request a trading halt in AEV's securities under Listing Rule 17.1. If you wish a trading halt, you must tell us:

  • the reasons for the trading halt;
  • how long you want the trading halt to last;
  • the event you expect to happen that will end the trading halt;
  • that you are not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted; and
  • any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt, or that we ask for.

We require the request for a trading halt to be in writing. The trading halt cannot extend past the commencement of normal trading on the second day after the day on which it is granted. You can find further information about trading halts in Guidance Note 16 Trading Halts & Voluntary Suspensions.

Suspension

If you are unable to respond to this letter by the time specified above, ASX will likely suspend trading in AEV's securities under Listing Rule 17.3.

Listing Rules 3.1 and 3.1A

In responding to this letter, you should have regard to AEV's obligations under Listing Rules 3.1 and 3.1A and also to Guidance Note 8 Continuous Disclosure: Listing Rules 3.1 - 3.1B. It should be noted that AEV's obligation to disclose information under Listing Rule 3.1 is not confined to, nor is it necessarily satisfied by, answering the questions set out in this letter.

Release of correspondence between ASX and entity

We reserve the right to release a copy of this letter, your reply and any other related correspondence between us to the market under Listing Rule 18.7A.

Questions

If you have any questions in relation to the above, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Yours sincerely

Sandra Wutete

2/3

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

3/3

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avenira Limited published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 04:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
