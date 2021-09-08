Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Avensia AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    AVEN   SE0000671745

AVENSIA AB (PUBL)

(AVEN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 09/07 10:52:40 am
14.9 SEK   +1.36%
02:42aAVENSIA : BabyWorld Selects Avensia to Create Complete Omnichannel Offering
PU
09/05AVENSIA : What is Composable Commerce?
PU
09/01AVENSIA : Top retail stats for August
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avensia : BabyWorld Selects Avensia to Create Complete Omnichannel Offering

09/08/2021 | 02:42am EDT
BabyWorld operates ten physical stores across Sweden as well as an e-commerce site offering more than 40,000 products for families and children. Since opening the first store in Uppsala, Sweden back in 2015 and launching the e-commerce site the following year the company has grown record-fast organically and through acquisitions. Today, BabyWorld has a yearly turnover of approximately 350 MSEK (US$40m). Given their ambitious goal to become the Swedish market leader in baby products BabyWorld is now facing a technology restart to support the continued expansion.

The new partnership with Avensia includes a brand-new e-commerce site for BabyWorld with integrations to their existing CRM system to facilitate a seamless customer experience across physical and online stores. The new site will be built using a modular architecture, i.e. composable commerce, leveraging Avensia's connector and accelerator product Excite as a key component to generate rapid business value to BabyWorld.

- We want to be the best in our industry, and we need to have the right technology and competence in place to succeed, says Dennis Söderqvist, CEO at BabyWorld.

- Avensia's experience of building successful e-commerce platforms for companies like ours was instrumental to our selection of partner.

BabyWorld's focus on the omnichannel experience is well aligned with the market development. During the pandemic the e-commerce channel has literally exploded, and consumers now expect the same high level of service online as in physical stores. In addition, BabyWorld's target audience consisting of soon to be, or new parents requires top-level product information, security and safety when shopping for their children.

- Our customers are technically mature and have high expectations on the shopping experience both in store and online, Dennis Söderqvist continues.

- Therefore, it is even more important for us to leverage Avensia's experience and competence to build a solution that ensures an optimal experience for BabyWorld's customers, which ultimately will strengthen our position on the market.

To meet the high customer expectations Avensia and BabyWorld will combine different best-of-breed applications to create the platform that best supports BabyWorld's needs. The platform will consist of solutions from commercetools, Contentful, Apptus, inriver and Voyado. On top of this, Avensia Excite will be used as the connecting force to ensure a high technical quality and site performance.

- BabyWorld is an exciting company to work with, says Robin Gustafsson, CEO at Avensia.

- Their focus on solving the omnichannel challenge is totally right and something that we've helped many customers do in the past. With the right technology, a shared vision and our experienced team I know we have everything in place to realize BabyWorld's ambitious business goals, Robin Gustafsson concludes.

Disclaimer

Avensia AB published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
