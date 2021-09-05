Avensia : What is Composable Commerce?

Composable commerce is one of the biggest trends in e-commerce, but what does it actually mean?

Composable commerce refers to combining different modules, which each have a specific function or capability, to create a digital commerce solution.

In business terms this translates to building your digital sales platform using a best-of-breed strategy where every component is optimized to support your business goals and KPIs.

Each individual module is self-contained and is designed to deliver a specific digital commerce function such as a search, personalization, marketing automation, content management, customer relationship management, or analytics. These modules are often referred to Packaged Business Capabilities (PBC).

Companies can choose what capabilities they want in their digital commerce solution and identify the most suitable modules from across a variety of expert vendors. It doesn't matter if different vendors provide different modules as they can all be integrated to work together.

Each PBC shall have a clear business value which maps to your go to market strategy. The idea here is that the combination of the integrated modules should add up to more than the sum of the individual parts.

So, if we have all these parts, is there a commerce platform in this landscape? Yes, the commerce platform is also a PBC that is responsible for orchestrating the commerce part of the equation. It usually has data and workflows for items such as product catalog, order, price, and customers to name a few. It either, via true MACH architecture, access this data via APIs or have it stored and managed in the e-commerce platform. By adding a headless CMS you can start building the presentation of your online store and create the end user experience.

As such, composable commerce is a far more flexible and modern approach to e-commerce compared to a ready-to-use, static commerce platform. It enables companies to create the perfect digital commerce solution for their individual business and the best experience for their specific customer base.

Composable commerce is the opposite of the one-size-fits-all approach. As such, it offers a lot of operational benefits to commerce businesses.

For one, it completely changes the way that businesses approach digital commerce. It enables them to put the customer experience first and to build the solution to meet that through their choice of modules.

A traditional e-commerce solution typically has all elements supplied by a single partner. While this has worked well in the past, it's increasingly difficult for a single company to provide all of the functionality that customers expect from a modern digital commerce offering.

Composable commerce lets businesses cherry pick the best of the best from different vendors and enjoy the benefits in one integrated solution.