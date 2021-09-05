Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Avensia AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVEN   SE0000671745

AVENSIA AB (PUBL)

(AVEN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 09/03 11:16:42 am
14.8 SEK   -0.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avensia : What is Composable Commerce?

09/05/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Composable commerce is one of the biggest trends in e-commerce, but what does it actually mean?

Composable commerce refers to combining different modules, which each have a specific function or capability, to create a digital commerce solution.

In business terms this translates to building your digital sales platform using a best-of-breed strategy where every component is optimized to support your business goals and KPIs.

Each individual module is self-contained and is designed to deliver a specific digital commerce function such as a search, personalization, marketing automation, content management, customer relationship management, or analytics. These modules are often referred to Packaged Business Capabilities (PBC).

Companies can choose what capabilities they want in their digital commerce solution and identify the most suitable modules from across a variety of expert vendors. It doesn't matter if different vendors provide different modules as they can all be integrated to work together.

Each PBC shall have a clear business value which maps to your go to market strategy. The idea here is that the combination of the integrated modules should add up to more than the sum of the individual parts.

So, if we have all these parts, is there a commerce platform in this landscape? Yes, the commerce platform is also a PBC that is responsible for orchestrating the commerce part of the equation. It usually has data and workflows for items such as product catalog, order, price, and customers to name a few. It either, via true MACH architecture, access this data via APIs or have it stored and managed in the e-commerce platform. By adding a headless CMS you can start building the presentation of your online store and create the end user experience.

As such, composable commerce is a far more flexible and modern approach to e-commerce compared to a ready-to-use, static commerce platform. It enables companies to create the perfect digital commerce solution for their individual business and the best experience for their specific customer base.

Composable commerce is the opposite of the one-size-fits-all approach. As such, it offers a lot of operational benefits to commerce businesses.

For one, it completely changes the way that businesses approach digital commerce. It enables them to put the customer experience first and to build the solution to meet that through their choice of modules.

A traditional e-commerce solution typically has all elements supplied by a single partner. While this has worked well in the past, it's increasingly difficult for a single company to provide all of the functionality that customers expect from a modern digital commerce offering.

Composable commerce lets businesses cherry pick the best of the best from different vendors and enjoy the benefits in one integrated solution.

Disclaimer

Avensia AB published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2021 14:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 379 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Net income 2021 14,0 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
Net cash 2021 9,00 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,9x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 549 M 64,3 M 64,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart AVENSIA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Avensia AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 14,80 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Gustafsson Chief Executive Officer
Anders Wehtje Chief Financial Officer
Per Wargéus Chairman
Anders Ekdahl Chief Technology Officer
Monika Märta Dagberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVENSIA AB (PUBL)-12.17%64
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-26.83%461 669
SHOPIFY INC.37.31%194 076
MEITUAN-16.90%193 079
PINDUODUO INC.-42.46%128 124
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.15.29%96 739