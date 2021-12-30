Avensia : Why 20200 Must Be a Year of Test & Learn

Winners in 2022 Will Be Those Who Fight Insecurity

So what is safe to bet on for 2022? What can retailers do, in this time of extreme insecurity? My answer is not a new one. The silver bullet is called Data. Data that you get from the people with the answers to many of the above questions. The consumers.

Need is the mother of invention. And the need has never been greater to find new ways of doing business. So I predict that 2022 will be a year of experimentation and innovation. Not only because we have to, but because we can do it smarter than ever today. We have the means to do small-scale testing that might lead to big learnings, and big business. Here is why:

Empty store spaces allow for experimentation

The tech that exists today allows for small-scale testing of new concepts, at low cost and low risk

Consumers are digitally mature and are more used to tech-driven retail concepts

The infrastructure for omnichannel and fast deliveries is growing rapidly

Retailers who take this opportunity to test and learn will beat insecurity. They will know what works and what doesn't work, fast. They will know how to go forward. And they will be the winners in 2022.

What Type of Businesses Will Start Experimenting (or have already started)?

I can see a few types of businesses who will be testing out new things in 2022. One of them has already started and will only have to keep up the good work.

Small businesses, start-ups who have the means (Tech, Know-how and a Test & Learn mindset)

Big businesses who have no choice but to start trying out new things

Organizations with a composable business mindset

For a start-up in retail with a Test & Learn mindset, the future is bright. Chances are that they will fail at first, perhaps a few times, but that is part of their process, their way of learning and finding their recipe for success.

For big businesses, failure might not be taken so lightly within the organization. Fear of failure is actually one of the top reasons why many experimentation initiatives die. An old-fashioned organization, where mandates are in the way for innovation through iteration, is the biggest obstacle for improvement through testing.

But there is hope. Again, need is the mother of invention, and now is the time to use that card to convince the Management Team to start experimenting. Before you do, I recommend that you listen to this Modern Commerce Talk: Experimentation: Success factors and pitfalls.

Organizations with a composable business mindset have already understood the power of experimentation. They are leveraging the power of agility in both technology and organization and have been reaping the fruit for some time already. They are the ones that had no trouble adjusting quickly once the pandemic struck. This inherent agility allows them to test new things in their current offering, in a small scale, at low cost. If customers appreciate the new feature, the retailer can scale it up and put another feather in their hat for being innovative. And maybe for having started a new trend.