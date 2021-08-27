Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Avensia AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVEN   SE0000671745

AVENSIA AB (PUBL)

(AVEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avensia : Why you should be using an omnichannel retail strategy

08/27/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Keeping your finger on the pulse of what's happening in the various spaces that you're reaching out to with your brand messages is a big part of staying relevant. The other half of that equation, though, is reassessing your messaging, your sales and advertising channels, and even your product assortment to make sure that you're aligned with the current ebb and flow of consumer interest.

What worked yesterday isn't necessarily going to work today, and so on and so forth.

With omnichannel strategy, you're able to make those changes on the fly that will update your retail strength across all channels simultaneously. Nothing is siloed, so every change affects every arm of your strategy.

Unify Your Data and Analytics

A comprehensive omnichannel strategy gives you the power to centralize your business data from all of your sources. That means you have unified customer and sales data that can then be used to optimize your strategy to address the weaker areas based on what's working for you in other channels.

An example might be rebalancing your inventory at physical retail locations because you discover that the demand is much higher with online shoppers, or shifting the weight of your branding outreach to a different platform to take advantage of a growing interest there.

Avensia Knows Omnichannel Strategy

At Avensia, we understand the importance of Omnichannel strategy. Even with the boost provided by the pandemic, omnichannel retailers are easily outperforming online-only strategies.

Our business experts and analysts have the experience and real-world knowhow necessary to take your brand's strategy to the next level with an omnichannel approach that's proven to work. We can work with you across a variety of areas to improve your performance using:

  • Customer behavior research, data and analysis
  • Business review and recommendations
  • Technical architecture review
  • Roadmap and prioritizing
  • System implementations
  • Change management and competence
  • Interim and support
  • Best practice and innovation

If you or your business are considering moving to an omnichannel strategy, or if you already have one and you need help with optimizing it, we have you covered.

Contact Avensia today and find out how we can take your business to the next level with our omnichannel strategy expertise.

Disclaimer

Avensia AB published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 13:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVENSIA AB (PUBL)
09:52aAVENSIA : Why you should be using an omnichannel retail strategy
PU
08/25AVENSIA : These Are the 5 Best Practices for Product Information Management
PU
08/23AVENSIA : What Makes for a Great Digital Customer Experience?
PU
08/23AVENSIA : Are you getting the most from your customer master data management?
PU
07/22Avensia AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
07/08AVENSIA : What is omnichannel?
PU
07/07AVENSIA : Why a composable business mindset is crucial in modern commerce
PU
07/02AVENSIA : What are the 5 biggest trends in modern commerce right now?
PU
06/23AVENSIA : Dormy drives international expansion with a new e-commerce site from A..
PU
06/22AVENSIA : How to create the perfect marketplace strategy
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 379 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net income 2021 14,0 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
Net cash 2021 9,00 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,8x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 533 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart AVENSIA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Avensia AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 14,35 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Gustafsson Chief Executive Officer
Anders Wehtje Chief Financial Officer
Per Wargéus Chairman
Anders Ekdahl Chief Technology Officer
Monika Märta Dagberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVENSIA AB (PUBL)-14.84%61
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-29.00%447 951
SHOPIFY INC.33.89%189 247
MEITUAN-23.01%178 514
PINDUODUO INC.0.00%120 140
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.11.74%91 255