  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Avenue Supermarts Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMART   INE192R01011

AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED

(DMART)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 07/05 12:00:39 am
3377.9 INR   +1.92%
07/04Avenue Supermarts First-Quarter Revenue Rose 31% on Year
DJ
07/04AVENUE SUPERMARTS'  : Revenue Climbs in Fiscal Q1
MT
05/10AVENUE SUPERMARTS'  : Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q4
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Avenue Supermarts First-Quarter Revenue Rose 31% on Year

07/04/2021 | 10:44pm EDT
By Kosaku Narioka

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s first-quarter revenue rose 31%, thanks partly to a low base.

The operator of the DMart supermarket chain said late Friday that its revenue rose to 50.32 billion rupees ($675.6 million) for the quarter ended June 30 from INR38.33 billion a year earlier on a standalone basis.

During the same quarter last year, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted its operations and weighed on sales of nonessential, higher-margin products.

Standalone revenue was INR57.81 billion for the quarter ended June 2019.

Avenue Supermarts also said Friday that its board would review first-quarter earnings results on July 10.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-21 2243ET

Financials
Sales 2021 240 B 3 214 M 3 214 M
Net income 2021 10 928 M 147 M 147 M
Net cash 2021 21 766 M 292 M 292 M
P/E ratio 2021 196x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 147 B 28 808 M 28 803 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,87x
EV / Sales 2022 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 9 456
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Avenue Supermarts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 3 314,30 INR
Average target price 2 899,50 INR
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignatius Navil Noronha Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ramakant Baheti Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Niladri Deb Chief Financial Officer
Ramesh Shrichand Damani Chairman
Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda Chief Operating Officer-Retail
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED19.93%28 964
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.03%40 122
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.5.00%38 193
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-2.96%24 699
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.83%17 061
CARREFOUR20.38%16 370