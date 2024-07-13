Avenue Supermarts Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 140,691.4 million compared to INR 118,654.4 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 14,110,740 million compared to INR 119,041.8 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 7,738.2 million compared to INR 6,587.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 11.89 compared to INR 10.14 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 11.86 compared to INR 10.12 a year ago.