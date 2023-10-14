Avenue Supermarts Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

October 14, 2023 at 03:18 am EDT Share

Avenue Supermarts Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 126,243.7 million compared to INR 106,383.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 126,612.9 million compared to INR 106,739 million a year ago. Net income was INR 6,235.6 million compared to INR 6,857.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.58 compared to INR 10.58 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.57 compared to INR 10.5 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 244,898.1 million compared to INR 206,764 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 245,654.7 million compared to INR 207,411.1 million a year ago. Net income was INR 12,823.1 million compared to INR 13,287 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 19.72 compared to INR 20.51 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 19.69 compared to INR 20.35 a year ago.