Avenue Supermarts Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
October 14, 2023 at 03:18 am EDT
Share
Avenue Supermarts Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 126,243.7 million compared to INR 106,383.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 126,612.9 million compared to INR 106,739 million a year ago. Net income was INR 6,235.6 million compared to INR 6,857.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.58 compared to INR 10.58 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.57 compared to INR 10.5 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 244,898.1 million compared to INR 206,764 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 245,654.7 million compared to INR 207,411.1 million a year ago. Net income was INR 12,823.1 million compared to INR 13,287 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 19.72 compared to INR 20.51 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 19.69 compared to INR 20.35 a year ago.
Avenue Supermarts Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of organized retail and operating supermarkets under the D-Mart brand name. DMart is a supermarket chain that offers customers a range of products with a focus on the foods, non-foods fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and general merchandise and apparel product categories. Each DMart store stocks home utility products, including food, toiletries, beauty products, garments, kitchenware, bed and bath linen, home appliances and others. The Company offers its products under various categories, such as bed and bath, dairy and frozen, fruits and vegetables, crockery, toys and games, kidsâ apparel, ladiesâ garments, apparel for men, home and personal care, daily essentials, grocery, and staples. DMart operates approximately 324 stores and has a presence across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.