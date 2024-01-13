Avenue Supermarts Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
January 13, 2024 at 05:57 am EST
Avenue Supermarts Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 135,724.7 million compared to INR 115,690.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 136,053.9 million compared to INR 116,006.1 million a year ago. Net income was INR 6,906.1 million compared to INR 5,896.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.62 compared to INR 9.1 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.59 compared to INR 9.03 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was INR 380,622.8 million compared to INR 322,454.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 381,708.6 million compared to INR 323,417.2 million a year ago. Net income was INR 19,729.2 million compared to INR 19,183.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 30.34 compared to INR 29.61 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 30.28 compared to INR 29.38 a year ago.
Avenue Supermarts Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of organized retail and operating supermarkets under the D-Mart brand name. DMart is a supermarket chain that offers customers a range of products with a focus on the foods, non-foods fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and general merchandise and apparel product categories. Each DMart store stocks home utility products, including food, toiletries, beauty products, garments, kitchenware, bed and bath linen, home appliances and others. The Company offers its products under various categories, such as bed and bath, dairy and frozen, fruits and vegetables, crockery, toys and games, kidsâ apparel, ladiesâ garments, apparel for men, home and personal care, daily essentials, grocery, and staples. DMart operates approximately 324 stores and has a presence across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.