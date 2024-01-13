Avenue Supermarts Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Avenue Supermarts Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 135,724.7 million compared to INR 115,690.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 136,053.9 million compared to INR 116,006.1 million a year ago. Net income was INR 6,906.1 million compared to INR 5,896.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.62 compared to INR 9.1 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.59 compared to INR 9.03 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 380,622.8 million compared to INR 322,454.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 381,708.6 million compared to INR 323,417.2 million a year ago. Net income was INR 19,729.2 million compared to INR 19,183.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 30.34 compared to INR 29.61 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 30.28 compared to INR 29.38 a year ago.