AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED (DMART)

AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED

(DMART)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/19 12:05:25 am
2034.7 INR   +2.55%
10/18AVENUE SUPERMARTS' : Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 38% on Weaker Sales
DJ
10/07AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
Summary 
Avenue Supermarts' : Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 38% on Weaker Sales

Avenue Supermarts' : Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 38% on Weaker Sales

10/18/2020 | 11:03pm EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s second-quarter net profit dropped 38% from a year earlier due to weaker sales amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the operator of the DMart supermarket chain said Saturday.

Avenue Supermarts' net profit for the quarter ended September fell to 1.99 billion rupees ($27.1 million) from INR3.23 billion a year earlier.

On stand-alone basis, net profit was INR2.11 billion, missing the estimate of INR2.22 billion provided by a FactSet poll of analysts.

Avenue Supermarts said DMart store sales have been improving gradually but customer visits are still significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

The group's second-quarter revenue fell 11% from a year earlier to INR53.06 billion.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-20 2302ET


Financials
Sales 2021 251 B 3 411 M 3 411 M
Net income 2021 10 178 M 139 M 139 M
Net cash 2021 18 692 M 255 M 255 M
P/E ratio 2021 112x
Yield 2021 0,01%
Capitalization 1 285 B 17 502 M 17 501 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,06x
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 9 780
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Avenue Supermarts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2 200,45 INR
Last Close Price 1 984,20 INR
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignatius Navil Noronha Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ramesh Shrichand Damani Chairman
Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda Chief Operating Officer-Retail
Ramakant Baheti Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Niladri Deb Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED7.93%17 502
WALMART INC.21.77%410 072
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.8.01%37 619
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.44%28 687
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-17.16%21 377
COLES GROUP LIMITED19.41%16 747
