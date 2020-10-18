Avenue Supermarts' : Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 38% on Weaker Sales

By Kosaku Narioka



Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s second-quarter net profit dropped 38% from a year earlier due to weaker sales amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the operator of the DMart supermarket chain said Saturday.

Avenue Supermarts' net profit for the quarter ended September fell to 1.99 billion rupees ($27.1 million) from INR3.23 billion a year earlier.

On stand-alone basis, net profit was INR2.11 billion, missing the estimate of INR2.22 billion provided by a FactSet poll of analysts.

Avenue Supermarts said DMart store sales have been improving gradually but customer visits are still significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

The group's second-quarter revenue fell 11% from a year earlier to INR53.06 billion.

