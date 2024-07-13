July 13, 2024 at 10:15 am EDT

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Avenue Supermarts, the operator of the DMart retail store chain, posted a 17.5% rise in first-quarter net profit on Saturday.

It reported a consolidated net profit of 7.74 billion Indian rupees ($92.68 million) for the three months ended June 30 versus 6.59 billion a year earlier.

Its revenue grew 18.5% to 140.69 billion rupees.

DMart has more than 350 stores in India. Its supermarkets offer a wide range of items from food to footwear and home appliances.

It competes with Reliance Industries' retail unit, e-commerce companies such as Amazon and many mom-and-pop stores across India.

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; editing by Aditya Kalra and Jason Neely)