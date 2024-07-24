July 24, 2024 at 08:09 am EDT

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian textiles firm Trident reported a 21% fall in its first-quarter profit on Wednesday as it struggled to keep a tight lid on expenses amid rising cotton prices.

The company supplies to stores including Shoppers Stop, DMart and online retailers Flipkart and Myntra.

Cost of cotton, a key raw material for Trident, has been elevated for more than a year, hurting profits.

Trident reported a consolidated net profit of 737.3 million rupees ($8.8 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 934 million rupees a year earlier.

The company's revenue from operations rose 17% to 17.43 billion rupees during the quarter from a year ago.

However, cost of raw materials rose nearly 18% during the quarter, causing a near 20% surge in total expenses.

This ate into the company's profit.

Trident's core yarn segment, the key revenue contributor, saw a 49% surge in revenue. The smaller paper and chemicals segment saw a near 5% drop in revenue, as paper prices continued to be under pressure due to heavy imports.

Shares of Trident closed 1.3% higher ahead of results.

($1 = 83.6810 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)