    ATXI   US05360L3042

AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ATXI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:43 2022-09-27 pm EDT
9.495 USD   +169.74%
09/23Top Midday Decliners
MT
09/22Avenue Therapeutics Discloses Reverse Stock Split, Provides FDA's Update on IV Tramadol Study
MT
09/22Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Avenue Therapeutics Shareas Surge 160%

09/27/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman


Avenue Therapeutics Inc. shares were up 160% to $9.16 on volume of more than 41.2 million shares, compared with a 65-day average of 239,812.

The stock was briefly paused several times due to volatility and was recently in first place on the Stocktwits "Watchers" list.

Avenue focuses on central nervous system diseases. Last week, the company implemented a 1-for-15 reverse split and said it received official meeting minutes from the Food and Drug Administration for IV Tramadol. The FDA said the company's proposed study design for a safety trial appears reasonable, Avenue said.

The stock more than doubled to $6.60 Thursday and declined in the next two sessions.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1300ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,73 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,76 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,19 M 5,19 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 47,3%
Managers and Directors
Alexandra MacLean Chief Executive Officer
David Jin Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Lindsay Allan Rosenwald Executive Chairman
Scott A. Reines Chief Medical Officer
Neil Herskowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.287.67%5
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.14%78 135
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.64%73 350
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.04%70 983
BIONTECH SE-50.48%31 021
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-40.57%28 544