  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ATXI   US05360L2051

AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ATXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avenue Therapeutics Shares Drop 28% After FDA Meeting Scheduled

11/29/2021 | 10:36am EST
By Chris Wack

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. shares were up 28% to $1.42 Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed the company that a joint meeting of the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 15, 2022.

The company said the committees will discuss the IV tramadol new drug application.

The FDA previously said that input from an advisory committee is needed for the Office of New Drugs to reach a decision on Avenue's formal dispute resolution request and that the OND will respond to Avenue's appeal within 30 calendar days after the advisory committee meeting.

Volume for the stock was 2.4 million shares at 10:15 a.m. ET, compared with a 65-day average volume of 103,000 shares. The stock hit its 52-week low on Wednesday.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

All news about AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
10:36aAvenue Therapeutics Shares Drop 28% After FDA Meeting Scheduled
08:01aAvenue Therapeutics Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting to Review IV Tramadol NDA ..
11/18Avenue Therapeutics Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Opti..
11/17Avenue Therapeutics Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Opti..
11/15Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Results of Operations
11/15Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
11/12Avenue Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock
11/10AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
11/10Avenue Therapeutics Prices Offering at $1.34/Share, Expects $2.6 Million Gross Proceeds
11/09Avenue Therapeutics Prices $2.6 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Analyst Recommendations on AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,72 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,1 M 21,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 46,6%
Managers and Directors
Lucy Lu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Vazzano Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lindsay Allan Rosenwald Executive Chairman
Scott A. Reines Chief Medical Officer
Neil Herskowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-81.34%21
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.61%88 146
BIONTECH SE326.89%84 049
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS33.17%67 266
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.40%64 416
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-22.32%46 678