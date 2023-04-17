Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATXI   US05360L3042

AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ATXI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:57:38 2023-04-17 pm EDT
1.390 USD   +27.52%
04:37pAvenue Therapeutics Shares Jump 30% on FDA Meeting Minutes
DJ
04:09pAvenue Therapeutics, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pAvenue Therapeutics Announces Regulatory Update Based on Type C Meeting with FDA and Next Steps in the Development of IV Tramadol
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avenue Therapeutics Shares Jump 30% on FDA Meeting Minutes

04/17/2023 | 04:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


Avenue Therapeutics Inc. shares jumped 30% to $1.49 in aftermarket trading Monday after receiving minutes from a meeting with the Food and Drug Administration, which it said indicated that the two sides are in agreement with a majority of proposals and are in active discussions about remaining open items.

The specialty pharmaceutical company in March participated in a Type C meeting with the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday regarding a study assessing risks related to opioid stacking.

"We are finalizing the protocol based on the FDA's feedback and look forward to the continued collaborative discussions with the FDA with the goal of partnering or initiating a Phase 3 safety study this year," said Chief Executive Alexandra MacLean.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1636ET

All news about AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:37pAvenue Therapeutics Shares Jump 30% on FDA Meeting Minutes
DJ
04:09pAvenue Therapeutics, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pAvenue Therapeutics Announces Regulatory Update Based on Type C Meeting with FDA and Ne..
AQ
03/31AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Results of Opera..
AQ
03/31Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/30Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/30Avenue Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highl..
AQ
03/09North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Dip as Hi..
DJ
03/08Avenue Therapeutics Shares Jump 33% on Upcoming FDA Meeting on Opioid Stacking Study Ri..
DJ
03/08Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Shareholder Directo..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -5,10 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,43x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6,48 M 6,48 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,09 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2 836%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandra MacLean Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jin Secretary, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Jay D. Kranzler Chairman
Scott A. Reines Chief Medical Officer
Michael Ryan VP-Clinical Operations & Program Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-6.03%6
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.95%88 511
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.49%85 911
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.5.70%36 625
BIONTECH SE-13.69%31 247
BEIGENE, LTD.20.03%27 579
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer