Avenue Therapeutics : U.S. FDA declines to approve Avenue's non-opioid painkiller again, shares drop

June 14 (Reuters) - Avenue Therapeutics Inc said on
Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had once again
declined to approve its non-opioid painkiller tramadol, sending
its shares about 5% lower in premarket trading.
The FDA has been pushing drugmakers to develop alternatives
to opioid-based painkillers, as the United States grapples with
the menace of opioid addiction.
The health regulator had previously declined to approve the
painkiller in October, stating that it was not safe for the
intended population.
The agency said the delayed and the unpredictable onset of
analgesia - relief from pain - with intravenous (IV) tramadol
does not support its benefit as a monotherapy to treat patients
with acute pain.
There is also insufficient data to support that IV tramadol
is safe and effective in combination with other drugs, FDA said
in its decision that came more than two months after the
scheduled target date of April 12.
The FDA did not mention any "Chemistry, Manufacturing and
Controls (CMC)" issues in the complete response letter, Avenue
said, adding that it disagreed with the health regulator's
decision and would continue to seek regulatory approval for IV
tramadol.
IV tramadol is being developed by the drugmaker as a
potential alternative to conventional opioids for people with
acute pain in the United States.
(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)