AVEO Pharmaceuticals : Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq:AVEO) today announced the appointment of Mike Ferraresso to chief commercial officer. Mr. Ferraresso will be responsible for managing AVEO’s commercial strategy and operations, including the commercialization of FOTIVDA® (tivozanib). FOTIVDA is AVEO’s differentiated oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies.

“Directly on the heels of FOTIVDA’s approval, it is a pleasure to announce Mike’s appointment to chief commercial officer,” said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. “Mike’s hard work and dedication has played a crucial role in preparing for our evolution to a commercial organization. I look forward to working with Mike in his new role as we continue to execute on our mission of improving the lives of patients with cancer.”

“It is an honor to be taking on this new role at such an exciting time for the Company,” said Mr. Ferraresso. “I look forward to continuing to contribute to our evolution into a commercial organization.”

Mr. Ferraresso, who joined AVEO in December 2017, most recently served as senior vice president, business analytics and commercial operations. He has over 20 years of commercial pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience, including 15 years developing and commercializing oncology products. At AVEO, in addition to developing the Company’s commercial strategy and infrastructure, Mr. Ferraresso has played a key role in business development activities, including the Company’s immuno-oncology clinical collaborations and the over $400 million agreement amendment with Kyowa Kirin for non-oncology rights to tivozanib in AVEO’s territories. Prior to joining AVEO, he served in sales and commercial operations roles of increasing responsibility at several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including at Verastem, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Critical Therapeutics, Praecis Pharmaceuticals, Ascent Pediatrics, and Muro Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Ferraresso has extensive experience in commercial strategy including partnerships, development, pricing, and field deployment models and has launched Oprapred™, Plenaxis™, Zyflo™ and Feraheme™. Mr. Ferraresso holds a BA degree in Economics from Assumption College.

About FOTIVDA® (tivozanib)

FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) is an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). It is a potent, selective inhibitor of VEGFRs 1, 2, and 3 with a long half-life designed to improve efficacy and tolerability. AVEO received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for FOTIVDA on March 10, 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. FOTIVDA was approved in August 2017 in the European Union and other countries in the territory of its partner EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC. FOTIVDA has been shown to significantly reduce regulatory T-cell production in preclinical models1. FOTIVDA was discovered by Kyowa Kirin.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AVEO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for cancer patients. AVEO’s strategy is to focus its resources toward development and commercialization of its product candidates in North America, while leveraging partnerships to support development and commercialization in other geographies. AVEO’s lead candidate, FOTIVDA® (tivozanib), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval on March 10, 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. FOTIVDA® was approved in August 2017 in the European Union and other countries in the EUSA territory for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC. AVEO has previously reported promising early clinical data on ficlatuzumab (anti-HGF IgG1 mAb) in head and neck cancer, pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia and is conducting a randomized Phase 2 confirmatory clinical trial of ficlatuzumab for the potential treatment of head and neck cancer. AVEO’s pipeline of product candidates also includes AV-380 (anti-GDF15 IgG1 mAb). AVEO has previously reported the acceptance of its investigational new drug application in the U.S. for AV-380 and its initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial for the potential treatment of cancer cachexia. AVEO’s earlier-stage pipeline includes monoclonal antibodies in oncology development, including AV-203 (anti-ErbB3 mAb) and AV-353 (anti-Notch 3 mAb). AVEO is committed to creating an environment of diversity and inclusion.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

