    AVEO   US0535883070

AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AVEO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aveo Oncology Shares Drop 7% After Fast Track Designation for Ficlatuzumab

09/20/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
By Chris Wack

Aveo Oncology shares were down 7% after the company said the Food and Drug Administration has granted fast track designation to ficlatuzumab for the treatment of patients with relapsed or recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Volume for the stock was 2 million shares at 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to its 65-day average volume of 433,000 shares. The stock, which hit its 52-week low of $4.95 on July 27, was trading up during premarket trading.

The biopharmaceutical company said ficlatuzumab is its investigational potent humanized immunoglobulin G1 monoclonal antibody that targets hepatocyte growth factor.

In June, the company reported positive results from a randomized confirmatory Phase 2 study of ficlatuzumab, alone or in combination with cetuximab, an EGFR-targeted antibody, in patients with metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma who relapsed or were refractory to prior immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and cetuximab.

Aveo said a shortage of required key raw materials and manufacturing supplies also used in Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing has delayed the delivery of the clinical supply of ficlatuzumab. The company sees the potential start date for a registrational study in HPV negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma in 2023, and expects to continue to discuss potential ficlatuzumab pivotal study designs with the FDA and to continue ongoing partnership dialogues.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1335ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -55,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 237 M 237 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,89 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 190%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Bailey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erick J. Lucera Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth M. Bate Chairman
Michael N. Needle Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Coulter Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.19.41%237
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.22.91%89 785
BIONTECH SE340.60%86 750
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.93%67 775
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.35.75%60 418
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.33%48 850