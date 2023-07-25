New AvePoint Confidence Platform updates power digital transformation in the workplace, from data migration to cloud adoption

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced enhancements across the AvePoint Confidence Platform which power digital workplace enablement at every stage including cloud migration, workforce enablement and cloud adoption. As more organizations seek to improve the digital employee experience, AvePoint’s new capabilities modernize data, upskill workforces and measure transformation efforts.



According to Forrester, 60 percent of businesses and technology professionals believe improving employee experience extends beyond an HR priority and is a key IT objective over the next 12 months. Additionally, Gartner research indicates digital employee experience as critical to digital workplace transformation efforts for infrastructure and operations professionals.

“Digital workplace transformation can be complex, but when done effectively creates alignment and confidence across the organization,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “Today, organizations should invest in every aspect of the employee experience from migration and training to measuring these efforts to ensure adoption. Our holistic approach to digital workplace enablement empowers digital transformation leaders to modernize their organizations’ data, skills and collaboration in a way that puts their people at the center.”

Today, the AvePoint Confidence Platform supports digital workplace enablement in the following ways:

Modernize Data: Fly , which expedites data migration from on-premises to cloud platforms like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Salesforce and between cloud platforms, now provides Power Platform migrations for Power Apps and Power Automate, and automatically modernizes on-prem workflows by converting them to Power Automate, to increase efficiency and time to value for organizations. Now, as part of AvePoint’s commitment to providing granular support across SaaS platforms, organizations can specify policies for Teams and Groups migrations, and migrate from Gmail to Exchange Online.





, which expedites data migration from on-premises to cloud platforms like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Salesforce and between cloud platforms, now provides Power Platform migrations for Power Apps and Power Automate, and automatically modernizes on-prem workflows by converting them to Power Automate, to increase efficiency and time to value for organizations. Now, as part of AvePoint’s commitment to providing granular support across SaaS platforms, organizations can specify policies for Teams and Groups migrations, and migrate from Gmail to Exchange Online. Upskill Workforce: Curricula, which now has a dedicated iPhone app for mobile learning, and Microsoft 365 Training Content, equip employees with the training and development they need to thrive and power innovation, with personalized learning searches, goals and achievements. New advanced reporting capabilities for educators and administrators, and the integration of Combined Knowledge into Curricula has expanded AvePoint capabilities, helps to put digital dexterity at the forefront of organizations worldwide. As validation for its efforts, AvePoint won Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year, Education Industry award and achieved finalist status for the Learning Impact Awards .





which now has a dedicated iPhone app for mobile learning, and Microsoft 365 Training Content, equip employees with the training and development they need to thrive and power innovation, with personalized learning searches, goals and achievements. New advanced reporting capabilities for educators and administrators, and the integration of Combined Knowledge into Curricula has expanded AvePoint capabilities, helps to put digital dexterity at the forefront of organizations worldwide. As validation for its efforts, AvePoint won and achieved . Measure Transformation: tyGraph, which won the HR Tech awards , adds robust analytics capabilities to unveil employee engagement and collaboration insights so organizations can accelerate their digital agendas and demonstrate ROI post-implementation. With tyGraph Calling, organizations now have access to insights on how their teams optimize meetings and calls and identify potential cost and time optimization.



With AvePoint, organizations like Kingston University, are modernizing their data with a 400 TB full fidelity migration, upskilling their 20,000 staff, students and faculty on Microsoft 365, and measuring the impact of digital transformation.

"The growth of agile working has made clear how many varied places there were to store files, ways to share information, and collaborate digitally," said Steve Britton, Head of IT, Kingston University. "This was confusing to our staff and students initially, but as our trusted partner every step of the way, AvePoint executed our multi-faceted migration plan to Microsoft 365 and empowered our people to adopt new ways of working through comprehensive training and support."

To learn more about AvePoint’s digital workplace enablement solution, visit https://www.avepoint.com/solutions/digital-workplace-enablement.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey with 25 global offices. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor Contact

AvePoint

Jamie Arestia

ir@avepoint.com

(551) 220-5654

Media Contact

AvePoint

Nicole Caci

pr@avepoint.com

(201) 201-8143