  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AvePoint, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVPT   US0536041041

AVEPOINT, INC.

(AVPT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:36:21 2023-03-23 am EDT
4.065 USD   -0.37%
11:23aAvepoint : Investor Presentation
PU
03/14AvePoint Adds New Solutions to its FedRAMP (moderate) Authorization
GL
03/13Avepoint, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AvePoint : Investor Presentation

03/23/2023 | 11:23am EDT
©AvePoint, Inc. All rights reserved. Confidential and proprietary information of AvePoint, Inc.

A Durable Long-Term Opportunity

Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ)

CEO and Co-Founder

SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Advance

Capture

Prioritize

Digital Workplace

Growing Markets

Profitable Growth

©AvePoint, Inc. All rights reserved. Confidential and proprietary information of AvePoint, Inc.

DIGITAL WORKPLAC E SUCCESS

The New Normal of

Hybrid Work

Communication

& Collaboration

Hybrid Work

Technology

Implementation

Digital

Information

Workplace

Improve Talent

Access

Retention

Cloud

Increased

Security

Productivity

Unified

Workforce

©AvePoint, Inc. All rights reserved. Confidential and proprietary information of AvePoint, Inc.

WHY WE WIN

Goal

Optimize SaaS

Operations &

Secure

Collaboration

TM

©AvePoint, Inc. All rights reserved. Confidential and proprietary information of AvePoint, Inc.

Disclaimer

Avepoint Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 15:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 233 M - -
Net income 2022 -34,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 762 M 762 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 934
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart AVEPOINT, INC.
Duration : Period :
AvePoint, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEPOINT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,08 $
Average target price 6,45 $
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tian Yi Jiang Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Caci Chief Financial Officer
Xun Kai Gong Executive Chairman
Wei Chen Chief Technology Officer
Dana Louise Simberkoff Chief Risk, Privacy & Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVEPOINT, INC.-0.73%762
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.40.67%186 510
CLOUDFLARE, INC.22.63%18 313
DYNATRACE, INC.-0.37%11 030
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.49%6 189
NUTANIX, INC.-4.64%5 716
