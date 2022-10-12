Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AvePoint, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVPT   US0536041041

AVEPOINT, INC.

(AVPT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:07 2022-10-12 pm EDT
3.705 USD   -0.40%
12:40pAvePoint Partners with Microsoft to Launch Microsoft Syntex, the Next Generation of Content Management and AI
GL
10/11AvePoint, Inc. acquired Essential Co. Ltd.
CI
09/13AvePoint Completes Acquisition of tyGraph to Accelerate Digital Workplace Success
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AvePoint Partners with Microsoft to Launch Microsoft Syntex, the Next Generation of Content Management and AI

10/12/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a featured launch partner for Microsoft Syntex, AvePoint continues to work together with Microsoft to ensure organizations can achieve their goals using Microsoft Technologies 

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced it is one of the select featured partners for the launch of Microsoft Syntex, which uses advancements in cloud computing and artificial intelligence to transform how content is created, processed and discovered in Microsoft 365, helping businesses to empower their people and automate workflows at scale.

Announced earlier today during Microsoft Ignite 2022, Microsoft Syntex is adding new capabilities to use advanced AI and machine teaching to amplify human expertise, automate content processing and transform content into knowledge.  

  • Backup and Restore: Microsoft Syntex now offers the ability to backup and restore SharePoint Online, Exchange Online, and OneDrive. When combined with AvePoint’s award-winning data protection solution for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Azure Active Directory and Virtual Machines, organizations can have a complete, end-to-end backup solution that enables them to own their service level agreements, protect their most critical data and maintain flexibility in where data is stored. 
  • Information Management: The new release of Microsoft Syntex enables organizations to archive entire site collections within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, allowing organizations to index the content for eDiscovery and compliance purposes. When combined with AvePoint’s holistic information lifecycle management solution across Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Exchange Online, social media and file systems, this enhancement provides organizations with command and control of their records from creation and classification to retention and disposal in one centralized SaaS platform. 
  • Content Management: Microsoft Syntex now gives IT administrators visibility into sharing links and sensitive files in SharePoint sites, with the ability to then initiate reviews by those responsible for the sites that are housing these files. This new capability, when combined with AvePoint's formal recertification and renewal capabilities for all Microsoft 365 workspace types, means organizations will have the best of formal and informal access review capabilities to both satisfy audit and compliance teams, and still offer on-demand review of potentially risky sharing activity.

“We’re excited about the interoperability between AvePoint products and Syntex to enhance, connect and manage information in SharePoint and OneDrive,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “By partnering with Microsoft on the next generation of Syntex, organizations can rest assured they will have a holistic solution for collaborating with confidence across their entire Microsoft 365 environment, and we are excited about the ability to orchestrate and extend these rich new content management features in Microsoft 365.” 

As a launch partner for Microsoft Syntex, AvePoint continues its tradition for the last two decades of working closely with Microsoft to produce best-in-class solutions enabling global organizations to thrive with the latest Microsoft technology.

For more information on AvePoint’s over 20-year partnership with Microsoft, visit the AvePoint website.

About AvePoint
Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

Disclosure Information
AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. 

Forward Looking Statements 
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements, and in its subsequent filings made to the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. 

Media Contact 
Nicole Caci 
AvePoint 
pr@avepoint.com  
(201)-201-8143


All news about AVEPOINT, INC.
12:40pAvePoint Partners with Microsoft to Launch Microsoft Syntex, the Next Generation of Con..
GL
10/11AvePoint, Inc. acquired Essential Co. Ltd.
CI
09/13AvePoint Completes Acquisition of tyGraph to Accelerate Digital Workplace Success
GL
09/13AvePoint Completes Acquisition of tyGraph to Accelerate Digital Workplace Success
AQ
09/13AvePoint, Inc. acquired tyGraph Ltd.
CI
09/12Transcript : AvePoint, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technolo..
CI
09/08AvePoint Expands Global Footprint with New Stockholm Office
GL
09/08AvePoint Expands Global Footprint with New Stockholm Office
CI
08/31AvePoint to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
GL
08/31AvePoint to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVEPOINT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 232 M - -
Net income 2022 -35,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 690 M 690 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 934
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart AVEPOINT, INC.
Duration : Period :
AvePoint, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEPOINT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,72 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tian Yi Jiang Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Caci Chief Financial Officer
Xun Kai Gong Executive Chairman
Wei Chen Chief Technology Officer
Dana Louise Simberkoff Chief Risk, Privacy & Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVEPOINT, INC.-40.86%690
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-43.90%142 427
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-61.99%16 366
DYNATRACE, INC.-43.25%9 841
QUALYS, INC.-2.01%5 158
NUTANIX, INC.-33.93%4 779