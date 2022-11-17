Advanced search
    AVPT   US0536041041

AVEPOINT, INC.

(AVPT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-11-17 pm EST
4.735 USD   -6.42%
AvePoint to Host Virtual Product Showcase for Investors on December 14

11/17/2022 | 04:06pm EST
Investors are invited to learn more about the AvePoint Confidence Platform and the Company’s continued innovation

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced it will host a virtual product showcase on December 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time for investors to learn more about the Company and how the AvePoint Confidence Platform accelerates digital transformation in the modern workplace.

The product showcase – hosted by AvePoint’s Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder; Mario Carvajal, Chief Strategy Officer; John Peluso, Chief Product Officer; and Jim Caci, Chief Financial Officer – will include a company overview, demonstration of the AvePoint Confidence Platform and perspective on the continued market opportunity. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

“We are still in the early stages of cloud adoption, with most customers I speak with not yet fully realizing the true value of how the cloud can connect and empower every individual, from those on the front lines to the boardroom,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “Companies are just scratching the surface on how they can connect their people, democratize the workplace experience and drive greater engagement with digital technology.”

AvePoint’s strong third quarter 2022 earnings reflect how organizations around the world need to optimize and protect digital work, and demonstrate how AvePoint solves their critical challenges. The AvePoint Confidence Platform helps organizations using cloud services including Microsoft 365, Google, Salesforce and more than a half dozen additional cloud collaboration platforms streamline information flow, enhance employee experiences, and deliver meaningful insights. Today, more than 9 million users use AvePoint’s purpose-built platform to collaborate with confidence in the modern workplace.

"For over 20 years, digital collaboration has become both more capable and more complex, and we have been right there, constantly innovating to solve the unique challenges our customers have faced from the on-prem to hybrid and now cloud days,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “Our goal is to empower as many organizations as possible to digitally transform their workplaces no matter where they are on their cloud journeys. We’re excited to share how we continue to evolve our world-class platform to help organizations be more productive on the latest cloud services, and drive efficiency and delivery in the management of those services to secure digital collaboration data, sustain connections between people and ensure business resiliency.”

To register for the virtual event, please visit https://avpt.co/showcase.

About AvePoint
Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

Disclosure Information
AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements, and in its subsequent filings made to the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor Contact
Jamie Arestia
ir@avepoint.com 
(551) 220-5654

Media Contact
Nicole Caci
AvePoint
pr@avepoint.com
(201) 201-8143


