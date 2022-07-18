AVer Unveils VC550, 4K Dual Lens PTZ Conferencing Camera

AVer VC550 features 4K dual lens PTZ capabilities with scalable speakerphone for medium to large conference rooms

AVer Information Inc. USA, the award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announces the AVer VC550, a 4K dual lens conference camera with scalable speakerphone technology. The VC550 combines automated PTZ functionality, dynamic framing technology and Smart Gallery capabilities to create a reliable and versatile solution for medium to large rooms.

Designed for medium to large conference rooms, the VC550 delivers unprecedented audiovisual quality to empower impactful collaboration experiences. The VC550 boasts 4K dual lens technology with 12X optical zoom (24X total zoom) to offer precise and clear viewing of meeting rooms and participants. Featuring dynamic framing technology, the VC550 is equipped with an AI lens for automated PTZ functionality to deliver a full view of meeting attendees and seamlessly detect meeting newcomers. AVer’s Smart Gallery technology captures attendees, enabling AI technology to crop participants’ faces and ensure everyone is visible. Users can choose headshots or half-body mode to adapt to any meeting situation.

“The VC550 provides a premium audio-visual experience for any video conference room,” said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Management, Enterprise for AVer USA. “Designed to enhance meeting efficiency with innovative features, such as dynamic framing technology and Smart Gallery, the VC550 eliminates traditional barriers of collaboration in video conferencing technology. The VC550 clearly captures attendees with clear video and crisp audio to provide a reliable and flexible video conferencing solution.”

The VC550 is embedded with daisy-chain technology to enable the device to expand by adding up to four additional microphones or two speakerphones to provide full coverage in medium to large rooms. Utilizing AVer’s FONE540, users can silence background noises and guarantee unmatched audio clarity. The FONE540 features double-talk detection to deliver flawless audio for fluid communication.

About AVer Information Inc.

Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things. AVer's product portfolio includes professional-grade artificial intelligence-enabled auto-tracking cameras, Zoom and Microsoft Teams Certified enterprise-grade USB cameras, document cameras, and mobile device charging solutions. AVer strives to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds customer expectations. AVer is deeply committed to the community and the environment, and it employs stringent green processes. Learn more at averusa.com, and follow AVer on Twitter at @AVerVC.

