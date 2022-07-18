Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. AVer Information Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3669   TW0003669008

AVER INFORMATION INC.

(3669)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
40.60 TWD   +1.25%
03:01pAVer Unveils VC550, 4K Dual Lens PTZ Conferencing Camera
BU
07/06AVer Information Inc. USA Reveals its First Ever Conferencing Room Content Camera
CI
06/08AVER INFORMATION : The Board of Directors resolved to release the non-competition restrictions on CSO,CEO and President
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AVer Unveils VC550, 4K Dual Lens PTZ Conferencing Camera

07/18/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AVer VC550 features 4K dual lens PTZ capabilities with scalable speakerphone for medium to large conference rooms

AVer Information Inc. USA, the award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announces the AVer VC550, a 4K dual lens conference camera with scalable speakerphone technology. The VC550 combines automated PTZ functionality, dynamic framing technology and Smart Gallery capabilities to create a reliable and versatile solution for medium to large rooms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005098/en/

AVer VC550 combines automated PTZ functionality, dynamic framing technology, and Smart Gallery capabilities to create a reliable and versatile solution for medium to large rooms. (Photo: Business Wire)

AVer VC550 combines automated PTZ functionality, dynamic framing technology, and Smart Gallery capabilities to create a reliable and versatile solution for medium to large rooms. (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed for medium to large conference rooms, the VC550 delivers unprecedented audiovisual quality to empower impactful collaboration experiences. The VC550 boasts 4K dual lens technology with 12X optical zoom (24X total zoom) to offer precise and clear viewing of meeting rooms and participants. Featuring dynamic framing technology, the VC550 is equipped with an AI lens for automated PTZ functionality to deliver a full view of meeting attendees and seamlessly detect meeting newcomers. AVer’s Smart Gallery technology captures attendees, enabling AI technology to crop participants’ faces and ensure everyone is visible. Users can choose headshots or half-body mode to adapt to any meeting situation.

“The VC550 provides a premium audio-visual experience for any video conference room,” said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Management, Enterprise for AVer USA. “Designed to enhance meeting efficiency with innovative features, such as dynamic framing technology and Smart Gallery, the VC550 eliminates traditional barriers of collaboration in video conferencing technology. The VC550 clearly captures attendees with clear video and crisp audio to provide a reliable and flexible video conferencing solution.”

The VC550 is embedded with daisy-chain technology to enable the device to expand by adding up to four additional microphones or two speakerphones to provide full coverage in medium to large rooms. Utilizing AVer’s FONE540, users can silence background noises and guarantee unmatched audio clarity. The FONE540 features double-talk detection to deliver flawless audio for fluid communication.

To learn more about AVer Information Inc. USA, please visit averusa.com. Keep up with the latest news from AVer on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About AVer Information Inc.
Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things. AVer's product portfolio includes professional-grade artificial intelligence-enabled auto-tracking cameras, Zoom and Microsoft Teams Certified enterprise-grade USB cameras, document cameras, and mobile device charging solutions. AVer strives to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds customer expectations. AVer is deeply committed to the community and the environment, and it employs stringent green processes. Learn more at averusa.com, and follow AVer on Twitter at @AVerVC.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AVER INFORMATION INC.
03:01pAVer Unveils VC550, 4K Dual Lens PTZ Conferencing Camera
BU
07/06AVer Information Inc. USA Reveals its First Ever Conferencing Room Content Camera
CI
06/08AVER INFORMATION : The Board of Directors resolved to release the non-competition restrict..
PU
06/08AVER INFORMATION : To announce the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting the appoi..
PU
06/08AVER INFORMATION : To announce the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting the appoi..
PU
06/08AVER INFORMATION : To announce the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting the appoi..
PU
06/08AVER INFORMATION : Announcement the Vice Chairperson election of the board of directors of..
PU
06/08AVER INFORMATION : Announcement the Chairperson election of the board of directors of the ..
PU
06/08AVER INFORMATION : To announce the ex-dividend record date of year 2022
PU
06/08AVER INFORMATION : Important resolutions of 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3 687 M - -
Net income 2021 652 M - -
Net cash 2021 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,58x
Yield 2021 5,74%
Capitalization 3 773 M 126 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart AVER INFORMATION INC.
Duration : Period :
AVer Information Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVER INFORMATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung Sung Kuo Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Chi Yu Hsu Co-General Manager & Director
Wei Chung Wang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ying Tsun Chiang Independent Director
Yu Tsung Jian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVER INFORMATION INC.-38.67%124
HP INC.-15.95%32 717
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.63%32 139
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-15.85%17 242
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-31.33%16 668
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-20.87%10 876