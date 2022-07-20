AVerMedia Technologies : ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH VOICEMOD

AVERMEDIA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH VOICEMOD

CHANGE YOUR VOICE IN REAL-TIME WITH THE TOUCH OF A BUTTON

[Taipei, Taiwan- July 20, 2022] AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., a leader in digital video and audio solutions, is thrilled to announce that it is joining forces with Voicemod S.L, pioneers in real-time voice changing and soundboard technology. Through their brand new Widget Store on the Creator Central App (LiveStreamer AX310 Software), AVerMedia, in combination with Voicemod, will offer creators worldwide the option to express themselves through sound.

The AVerMedia Live Streamer AX310is a game-changing audio mixer & control center for live content creation on YouTube, Twitch, or any streaming platform. The AX310 comes with a 6-track audio mixer: 3 physical inputs (optical, line-in, and XLR) and 3 virtual tracks that can be routed to a PC. It allows content creators to control 2 independent audio mixes, one for their main stream and the other for their headsets. The AX310 also consists of a 5-inch touch screen and 4 dedicated fully customizable buttons. When paired with the Creator Central App, creators can have everything they need in only 1 device.

As part of its commitment to continuous improvement, AVerMedia has added a new Widget Store to the Creator Central App. The goal is to equip its users with tools that give them enough versatility to create even more unique and original content. As a new addition to this new store, we are pleased to introduce our latest partner, Voicemod.

With more than 110 different voice variations, Voicemod offers gamers, streamers, and content creators the opportunity to expand their creative side to add extra value to their game, stream, chat, or interactions with an audience. From funny, to scary to hyper-realistic AI voices, or even creating your own voice sound, with the Voicemod plug-in, you can let your imagination run wild.

By integrating Voicemod into their new Widget Store, AVerMedia seeks to provide AX310 Live Streamer users the ability to control every voice change with a simple push. Some of the features a creator can now control from their Live Streamer AX310 include Voice changer, Soundboard control, Stream monitoring, Mute voice, Background effects, Stop all sounds and more.

If you want to learn more on how to add the Voicemod plug-in into your widget store, please check this video tutorial:https://youtu.be/ZLD1k6dG0CM

Compatibility

Voicemod can be used to add sound effects to every game and on every communication platform, such as Discord, TeamSpeak, Zoom, Whatsapp App for desktop, Skype, and more. When paired with the AVerMedia AX310, using your voice to express yourself has never been funnier and easier.

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

Established in 1990, with headquarter in Taipei, Taiwan,AVerMedia is a leader in Digital Video and Audio Convergence Technology. The company provides cutting-edge, high-quality audio and video peripherals and professional capturing and streaming solutions. AVerMedia is committed to providing rich experiences in entertainment and communications, delivered via innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions. The company is highly involved in the community and social responsibilities, and partners with ODMs for the development of AVerMedia's technologies for integrated applications. For more information about AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. and its lineup of products, please visit www.AVerMedia.com/en/. Follow AVerMedia on Twitter athttps://twitter.com/avermediaand Facebook atwww.facebook.com/AVerMedia.

About Voicemod

Voicemod is the leader in real-time audio augmentation. Developers trust Voicemod's audio technology to help end-users create virtual voices and define their sonic identities. As companies strive to build a responsible metaverse, Voicemod is the tool that helps gamers, content creators, and professionals of all skill levels find the voice that best expresses themselves as they play, work, create, and entertain. Discover more at www.voicemod.net.

