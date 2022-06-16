Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2417   TW0002417003

AVERMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(2417)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
24.80 TWD    0.00%
05/11Avermedia Launches 4K Webcam Pw515, Designed to Optimize Professional Workplaces
CI
05/11AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/05AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. announced a financing transaction
CI
Summary 
Summary

AVerMedia Technologies : Important resolutions of 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

06/16/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 14:06:02
Subject 
 Important resolutions of 2022 General
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/16
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Approved the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved Amendment to the"Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the Business Report and Financial Statements of 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved Amendments to the "Rules and Procedures of shareholders'
   Meeting".
(2)Approved Aamendment to the "Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
   Procedure".
(3)Approved Proposal for a cash offering by private placement.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

AVerMedia Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
