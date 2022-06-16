AVerMedia Technologies : Important resolutions of 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
06/16/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
14:06:02
Subject
Important resolutions of 2022 General
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/16
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approved the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved Amendment to the"Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the Business Report and Financial Statements of 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved Amendments to the "Rules and Procedures of shareholders'
Meeting".
(2)Approved Aamendment to the "Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
Procedure".
(3)Approved Proposal for a cash offering by private placement.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
AVerMedia Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:22:06 UTC.