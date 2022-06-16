AVerMedia Technologies : Important resolutions of 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/16 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approved the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved Amendment to the"Articles of Incorporation". 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved the Business Report and Financial Statements of 2021. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved Amendments to the "Rules and Procedures of shareholders' Meeting". (2)Approved Aamendment to the "Acquisition or Disposal of Assets Procedure". (3)Approved Proposal for a cash offering by private placement. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None