AVerMedia Technologies : To announce the replacement of the chief internal auditor

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):chief internal auditor 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/26 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Ching, Ke chief internal auditor 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Huang, Chiung Hsien, acting chief internal auditor 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):Leave without pay 6.Reason for the change:previous chief internal audit applies for parental leave without pay. 7.Effective date:2022/03/26 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The position of chief internal auditor is temporarily performed by Huang, Chiung Hsien acting chief internal auditor, and submitted to the latest board of directors for approval.