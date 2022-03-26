AVerMedia Technologies : To announce the replacement of the chief internal auditor

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):chief internal auditor
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/26
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Ching, Ke chief internal auditor
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Huang, Chiung Hsien, acting chief internal auditor
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):Leave without pay
6.Reason for the change:previous chief internal audit applies for
parental leave without pay.
7.Effective date:2022/03/26
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The position of chief internal auditor is temporarily performed by
Huang, Chiung Hsien acting chief internal auditor, and submitted to
the latest board of directors for approval.