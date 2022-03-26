Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2417   TW0002417003

AVERMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(2417)
  Report
News 


AVerMedia Technologies : To announce the replacement of the chief internal auditor

03/26/2022 | 05:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/26 Time of announcement 17:39:23
Subject 
 To announce the replacement of the chief internal
auditor
Date of events 2022/03/26 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):chief internal auditor
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/26
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Ching, Ke  chief internal auditor
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Huang, Chiung Hsien, acting chief internal auditor
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):Leave without pay
6.Reason for the change:previous chief internal audit applies for
parental leave without pay.
7.Effective date:2022/03/26
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The position of chief internal auditor is temporarily performed by
Huang, Chiung Hsien acting chief internal auditor, and submitted to
the latest board of directors for approval.

Disclaimer

AVerMedia Technologies Inc. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 09:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVERMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials
Sales 2020 7 051 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2020 1 233 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
Net cash 2020 2 696 M 94,0 M 94,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,84x
Yield 2020 4,00%
Capitalization 3 574 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Technical analysis trends AVERMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung Sung Kuo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chao Hsiang Lin Head-Finance & Accounting
Chin Wei Chao Independent Director
Kun Cheng Chao Independent Director
Ming Chin Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVERMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.44%125
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-9.17%5 379
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.84%2 231
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.-8.11%827
EIZO CORPORATION-7.93%652
AURAS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.73%617